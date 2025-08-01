At WelcomeToNigeria Expo 2025, Musawa, Operators Harp On Unlocking Infrastructure, Institutional Linkages For Tourism Growth

It was the first edition of WelcomeToNigeria Expo 2025, a private sector initiative at developing and promoting Nigeria tourism, with focus on growth and sustainability.

The two-day event, which was held recently at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja attracted a number of tourism operators from both the public and private sectors, with the Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, leading several government officials to the event.

With the theme; National Agenda for Partnership on Infrastructural Development, Institutional Linkages, Growth, and Sustainable Development, the platform, which is under the auspices of WelcomeToNigeria, an organisation headed by Isa Yusuf Sago, enjoyed the partnership of the Tourism Ministry, and Nigerian Tourism Development Authority (NTDA) among others.

Musawa in her address commended the organisers for the platform, which she said is, ‘‘a strategic forum that brings together public and private actors to catalyse conversations and commitments towards transforming the Nigerian tourism sector.

She said that the theme of the expo, ‘‘is not only timely but also central to the Federal Government’s broader objectives of economic diversification, inclusive growth, and sustainable national development.’’

Musawa emphasised that tourism thrives best in an environment that is properly developed and equipped with the right infrastructure, linkages and partnerships, with focus on sustainable development and growth.

To this end, she said, ‘‘tourism growth must be intentional, inclusive, and innovation-driven. We are committed to supporting tourism MSMEs, investing in human capital development, and embracing digital transformation. New areas such as eco-tourism, cultural festivals, creative experiences, and diaspora tourism present major growth frontiers.

‘‘Through the National Tourism Master plan and the soon-to-be-launched Tourism Satellite Account, we will generate reliable data, attract more investment, and measure sector performance more effectively.

‘‘Sustainability is non-negotiable. Our vision is to build a tourism sector that uplifts communities, protects heritage, and preserves the environment. We are promoting responsible tourism models that empower host communities, particularly women and youth, while safeguarding biodiversity and cultural assets. Our partnerships with international organisations, NGOs, and academic institutions will continue to drive awareness and capacity in sustainable tourism practices.

‘‘I challenge each of us to take ownership of the tourism sector’s transformation. Let us reimagine Nigeria not just as a destination, but as an experience rich in culture, vibrant in creativity, welcoming in spirit, and limitless in potential.’’

In his welcome address, Sago noted the imperative of the conference, stating, ‘‘today, we stand at the crossroads of opportunity and transformation. This year’s theme – National Agenda for Partnership on Infrastructural Development, Institutional Linkages, Growth, and Sustainable Development – is not only timely, but urgent.

‘‘It captures the essence of what we must collectively pursue: A Nigeria that works for everyone, built on strong collaboration, shared vision, and a long-term commitment to prosperity.

‘‘This Expo is more than a gathering – it is a national call to action. It brings together state and non-state actors, public and private institutions, innovators, development experts, investors, civil society organisations, academia, and international stakeholders to discuss, strategise, and forge sustainable partnerships that will unlock Nigeria’s vast developmental potential.

‘‘We recognise that infrastructure is the backbone of any thriving economy. But infrastructure alone is not enough. We must build strong institutional linkages, nurture inclusive growth, and drive a bold agenda for sustainable development that touches every sector and every citizen.’’

Sago outlined the way forward to consolidating on the gains of the conference and expo: Institutionalise state government participation at the event; strengthen the role of the Organized Private Sector (OPS) and Corporate Entities; engage schools and academic institutions; involve non-governmental organisations (NGOs); leverage the media as development partners; and enhance engagement with embassies and development partners.

He concluded by noting, ‘‘the future we want for Nigeria – one of shared prosperity, efficient institutions, and sustainable infrastructure – is within reach. But it will require deliberate, inclusive, and coordinated action.

‘‘Let us seize the momentum of this expo to build partnerships that transcend political cycles and short-term interests. Let us commit to a new chapter of national development—one driven not by rhetoric, but by measurable impact.’’

The Permanent Secretary in the Tourism Ministry, Dr Mukhthar Yawale Muhammad, described the event as a landmark while commending the organisers for, ‘‘creating a robust platform where critical conversations on tourism development are being amplified. Your collective effort is a testament to the growing recognition that tourism is not only a cultural and social force but also an economic pillar capable of driving inclusive growth and national transformation.

‘‘This expo offers us a unique opportunity to align tourism development with national planning priorities by forging sustainable partnerships for infrastructure development, enhancing institutional linkages, and promoting coherent strategies for growth and sustainable development.’’

In his expository on the theme of the expo, he stressed the need for infrastructure development, noting that it is the bedrock of tourism development and viability. He disclosed the efforts of the Tourism Ministry at partnering with private sectors and MDAs in unlocking infrastructure investment.

He also spoke on strengthening institutional linkages across sectors; education, finance, environment, and technology, noting, ‘‘the future of tourism lies in integrated systems that are inclusive, knowledge-based, and technology-enabled, reason my Ministry is fully committed to supporting platforms like WelcomeToNigeria Expo, not just as a convening space, but as a tool for evidence-based policy influence.

‘‘The insights, innovations, and collaborations that emerge from this expo will help inform a more robust national framework for domestic tourism infrastructure development, support the operationalisation of tourism economic zones, and promote the art, culture and the creative industries as engines of inclusive growth.’’