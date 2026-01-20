At UNILAG’s Convocation Lecture, Expert Identifies Lack Of Policy Coordination As Bane Of Nigeria’s Education Devt

The Founder/Executive Director, Slum2School Africa, Mr Orondaan Otto, yesterday disclosed that Nigeria’s greatest weakness in education was not lack of effort or policy documents, but rather lack of continuity, coordination and legally protected national direction.

Therefore, he called for a clear, compelling, long-term national vision for education, one that is not owned by a government, a party or a minister, but by the nation itself.

He stated this while delivering the University of Lagos (UNILAG) 56th convocation lecture, titled: “Maximising Nigeria’s Demographic Dividend Through Urgent Education Reform for Global Competitiveness in the 21st Century.”

According to him, such a vision cannot be written in Abuja alone but must be borne of national consensus by traditional councils, religion leaders, educators, labour unions, the private sector, and political leaders across party lines.

The vision, Otto noted, must be encoded into law, anchored by an Education Vision Act, and given constitutional protection so that it cannot be altered by political cycles. “This is crucial, because when a child knows the destination, education becomes purposeful, and learning becomes meaningful,” he added.

The convocation lecturer who stated further that to raise generations of Nigerians who think, act ethically and build boldly, rooted in African identity, committed to national transformation, and capable of compelling and leading anywhere in the world, there is need for continuity, cognition, character, competence, cultural confidence, commitment and competitiveness capable of compelling and leading anywhere in the world.

Also, Otto called the government to institutionalise 15-year compulsory education, and transform schools into centres of excellence with the nation adopting the 3-12-4 education model where each stage has a clear national purpose.