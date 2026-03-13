Super Eagles midfielder, Alex Iwobi, has revealed why it took significant convincing before he decided to represent the Nigeria national football team instead of continuing his international career with the England national football team.

Speaking about his early experiences, the Fulham midfielder said the difference in organisation between both setups was clear from the start, describing England’s system as far more structured and disciplined.

Iwobi, however, explained that things were quite different when he first tried the Nigerian setup with the under-23 team.

“With England, it’s a bit more strict. You’re in St. George’s Park, or you’re in a hotel, no one’s allowed to come in, strict food, strict regime, that’s it.

“Nigeria now… sometimes your flight’s not booked properly, you have to book your own flight.

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“You get there and sometimes the people at the airport are not ready to pick you up, so you have to make your own way,” he said.

Speaking further, he revealed some of the challenges players occasionally faced during camp.

“The hotels are okay. Sometimes the light goes, sometimes you don’t have anywhere to charge your phone. England no one’s allowed in the hotel. Nigeria, people can come in your room whenever they want,” he added.

According to Iwobi, his family played a key role in persuading him to at least try playing for Nigeria.

“My uncle and my dad said, just at least try once with Nigeria. So I tried the under-23s just to see, and then I could compare what I prefer, he said.

Despite the initial doubts and challenges, the midfielder said he ultimately has no regrets about the decision.

“It took a lot of convincing at the time… but | have no regrets. I did love England, but because I grew up in a Nigerian household, Nigeria has always been a part of me,” he stated.