At The Envoy Hotel Abuja, comfort is guaranteed, says Kruger

The General Manager of The Envoy Hotel Abuja, Dewald Kruger has assured guests and clients of their comfort, fun filled time and safety, noting that the five star rated and multiple-awards winning hotel, as the city leading hotel, is well positioned to cater for their needs, with its perfectly curated facilities and services that are tailored made for their relaxation, fun and comfort. ‘‘Travelling could take a toll on trav- ellers. At The Envoy Hotel, we can relate with travellers’ anticipation of loneliness during their stay in another city or country. Hence, we are armed with trained profes- sional staff and state-of-the-art 5-star facil- ities designed to adequately assuage the uncertainties that come with emotional entreaties,’’ said the GM. Reviewing the activities of the hotel in 2023, Kruger commended the hotel guests and clients for their patronage through the year, noting, ‘‘to our esteemed guests and clients, having you at The Envoy Hotel and Suites, Abuja in 2023, was a profound experience.’’

He further noted that, ‘‘2023 Christmas has gone into the records as one of the best annual celebrations for our children. It abounded with memories of fun, play and excitement as the children were treated to a brilliant Christmas party. The children had their faces painted with their favourite cartoon characters. The food was royal as befitting for princes and princesses.’’ Unfolding some of the hotel’s agenda for 2024, he wished the guests a prosperous year and happy stay at the hotel, saying, ‘‘As we set out on another 365 days jour- ney of 2024, we wish you good fortune and increase wealth, and wisdom.

May your dreams and aspirations come true.’’ While noting the present precari- ous state of Nigeria’s economy, the GM pledged that the hotel will not compro- mise on its standard, as it will continue to improve on its promises and deliverables, however, to sustain this, he disclosed a marginal review of the hotel’s going rates for its services. ‘‘While we, at The Envoy Hotel relate to the economic situation as it particularly affects our clients and guests, we need to remain in business to continually give you that royal- ty treat and main- tain the standard of The En- voy Hotel being a place for the dis- cerning,’’ he said. Add – ing, ‘‘To a c h i e v e this, our room rates and menu p r i c e s have been reviewed, with a pocket friend- ly margin. We crave your indulgence to bear with us as this is the first time, we are reviewing rates in a long time. Our cus- tomised services remain top notch. We remain poised to always render you your