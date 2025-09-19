At PMAN Concert, Tributes, Music Flow For Femi Lasode

It was an unusual gathering of musicians penultimate Tuesday as the Performing Musicians Employers’ Association of Nigeria (PMAN) hosted a tribute concert in honour of its late former president, Femi Lasode.

Held at the Kaphub Event Centre, Ikeja, Lagos, the concert was not only a farewell but it also brought to the fore, Lasode’s enduring influence on Nigeria’s creative industry.

Friends, colleagues, and admirers were in attendance to celebrate the life and immense contributions of the veteran music producer, filmmaker, and cultural icon. Speaking at the event, a member of PMAN, Adene Adage, popularly known as PSA, described the late Lasode as a great man, a philanthropist, who gave him a platform that changed the course of his career.

“He was a great man, a philanthropist who supported a lot of people. He named me PSA, Prince Sunny Ade, and produced my first video back in 2000.

That gave me recognition, and I will always be grateful,” Adage said. Also speaking, Felix, popularly known as FFD (Full Force Demand), recalled how Lasode taught him that everything must be done perfectly. “If I am a qualified sound engineer today, it was because of the impact of Femi Lasode.

He taught me that everything must be done perfectly. Even my AIT jingle, ‘Mama, Papa, AIT,’ was influenced by his insistence on excellence,” he said. He described Lasode as a man of integrity, a man who loved people and someone who never tolerated nonsense.” Similarly, veteran musician, Zubby Enebeli, recalled his encounters with Lasode at Ibn Ezra Studios, noting that Femi Lasode touched lives.

“In his time, he touched many artists. I did a few of my productions in his studio, and I know how he came to my aid then,” he said. Zubby Enebeli described Lasode as, “fair, intelligent and a father to all.”

Speakers at the gathering highlighted Lasode’s generosity, recalling how he opened doors for upcoming talents and nurtured many of Nigeria’s renowned musicians.

“Femi Lasode empowered young people through training and education. His legacy will continue to inspire future generations,” one participant noted. While some reflected on the modest turnout, others encouraged those present to see themselves as the “chosen few” entrusted with carrying forward Lasode’s vision. “Many are called, but few are chosen. Those who are here today should be considered the chosen few.

We must continue to honour his memory and work towards the best,” another remarked. The memorial ended with prayers and renewed commitment to uphold Lasode’s legacy.

His contributions to music, film, and cultural promotion, many agreed, remain etched in Nigeria’s creative history. Together, the tributes underscored PMAN’s role in safeguarding the memory of its leaders while inspiring a new generation to continue the work they began.