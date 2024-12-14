At NTTS/E 2024, stakeholders call for investment in infrastructure

Share

This year’s edition of the yearly National Tourism Transportation Summit and Expo (NTTS/E) 2024 ended on a celebratory note, with stakeholders, drawn from both the government and private sectors calling for the transformation of the tourism and transport sectors as well as strategic alliances to ensure growth and development of the sectors through investment infrastructure, and right policies formulation among others.

With the theme; Tourism Transportation connectivity: Accelerating the synergy for national development, the summit and expo, which held between December 3 and 4 in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, is the seventh edition of the gathering that is powered by the Institute for Tourism Professionals of Nigeria (ITPN) in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Transportation, with the President of ITPN, Otunba Abiodun Odusanwo, as the Chairman of the Inter-Ministerial Organising Committee.

At the end of the two-day gathering, which climaxed with a gala and award night as well the induction of members into ITPN, a communique was issued, which highlighted some of the major issues discussed and identified as challenges to the growth of the twin sectors and its allied industries.

Enhancement of Signage: There is a need to provide adequate and improved signage to enhance visibility, clarity, and direction for ease of travel and tourism, thereby boosting both local and urban tourism in Nigeria;

Curriculum Enrichment: The inclusion of entrepreneurship, skill acquisition, and capacity-building programmes in collaboration with the Nigerian Tourism Development Authority (NTDA), the National Board for Technical Edu- cation (NBTE), and other relevant organisations is essential. This enrichment will enable youth and women to acquire the necessary skills for business operations and encourage investment activities;

Policy Improvement: An improved national policy and pragmatic synergy is required for the various skills and capacity-building programs proposed for the development of the transportation, travel, and tourism industry;

Collaboration among Stakeholders: Participants advocate for collaboration among tourism stakeholders to standardise and implement effective signage systems, ensuring that travelers receive consistent information regardless of their location;

Investment in Infrastructure: Increased investment in transportation infrastructure through public-private partnerships is crucial. The NTBE can provide relevant training programs focused on construction and maintenance skills in the transportation sector;

Comprehensive Training Programmes: Implement comprehensive training programs under the NBTE that focus on up skilling personnel in tourism and transportation. The Nigerian government should collaborate with industry stakeholders to prioritize the establishment of vocational training centers that provide practical skills aligned with industry needs;

National Awareness Campaign: A national awareness campaign is needed to promote the value of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) and the NTBE, emphasising their roles in career advancement and the economic potential of the tourism and transportation sectors. This campaign should target young people, parents, and educational institutions, highlighting success stories to demonstrate how skill proficiency can lead to lucrative career opportunities in the sector;

Establishing Partnerships: Strong partnerships among all stakeholders involved in the NBTE are crucial. Regular forums and workshops should be organised to facilitate dialogue between training providers, industry representatives, and regulatory bodies. This collaboration will ensure that curricula remain relevant and effective, ultimately improving workforce readiness and enhancing tourism connectivity.

Others include collaboration among ministries; investment in technology; sustainable transportation systems; promoting positive attitudes; infrastructure development; simplifying customs processes; weather and climate forecasting infrastructure; training on AfCFTA provisions; and emergency preparedness and integration.

