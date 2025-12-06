Friday, November 28, 2025, will remain an historic and memorable day in the annals of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), the umbrella body for private operators in Nigeria’s tourism sector.

The occasion was the eighth edition of Nigeria Tourism Investors Forum and Exhibition (NTIFE) 2025, held in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja. It is the flagship event of the body held annually to celebrate Nigeria’s tourism.

The conference and Business-to-Business (B2B) platform brings together different stakeholders in the sector, including the government alongside allied sectors to deliberate on the developments in the sector.

It was the first major outing organised by the new Executive Council of the Federation under the Presidency of Dr Aliyu Badaki, who became the President of the Federation following a successful elective Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on July 30, this year.

The fact that the event held against all odds, to many of the stakeholders and watchers of the sector, is a plus for the President and his team, who have to brace the many challenges and downturn in the economy to put the one-day event together. Besides the conference and B2B sessions, the gathering also witnessed a gala and awards night as well as the investiture of the new President.

The investiture of Badaki is an innovation that was introduced by Badaki and his team as no such event has been conducted in the past for any of the President of the Federation in its over 28 years history. The occasion was adjudged eventful and successful as it attracted quite a number of stakeholders from across the cultural tourism space and allied landscapes.

The Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Barrister Hannatu Musa Musawa, who was the Chief Host, led the throng of important personalities and government officials that attended the event.

The roll call includes: Director General of Nigerian Tourism Development Authority (NTDA), Olayiwola Awakan and Obi Asika of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), former DG of NCAC and NTDC respectively, Otunba Segun Runsewe, Board Chairman of FTAN, Alhaji Munzali Dantata, alongside some of the board members of FTAN, such as Alhaji Aminu Agoha and the former President and Board Chairman of FTAN, Chief Samuel Alabi. The theme was; National Tourism Investment and Global Partnership, with the Head of Current Affairs of TV Continental, Babajide Kolade-Otitoju, as the keynote speaker while the sub-theme was; Investing in Nigeria’s Tourism Future.

The panelists for the roundtable session were; Dr Victor Dare – Group Managing Director, Betterways Group; Dr Tony Elumelu – former Director, Private Sector Department, ECOWAS; Prince Philip Orebiyi, General Manager, Kogi State Hotel Board; and Sir Ini Akpabio – Group Managing Director, International NANET Group Nigeria, with the Second Deputy President of FTAN, Mrs Justina Ovat, as the Moderator. Entertainment and cultural performance was by the NCAC cultural troupe, which gave a good account of themselves through their entertaining and exciting dance performance.

Badaki: NTIFE 2025 is market place of opportunities

The Federation’s President, Badaki, set the tone for the event when in his welcome remarks he highlighted the importance of the Forum and what it is aimed at achieving. He pointed out; ‘‘This gathering represents far more than an annual event, it symbolises Nigeria’s readiness to embrace a bold new future, where tourism becomes a central pillar of national development and a significant contributor to economic growth.

‘‘The Nigeria Tourism Investors Forum and Exhibition is not just a gathering of stakeholders, it is a market place of opportunities. Our country stands at a unique moment, where the global appetite for new destinations meets Nigeria’s renewed determination to diversify the economy.

‘‘With the new tourism policy in place, stronger public-private collaboration, an energised creative industry, improved visibility for Nigerian culture and a large domestic market, Nigeria is primed for unprecedented tourism investment.’’

He also spoke glowingly about his Tourism Transformation Mandate, which has formed the core of the agenda of his Presidency. He further outlined some of the achievements and engagements of his Presidency over the last few months of coming into office.

One of the key components underscored by him was the ongoing engagements with the diplomatic community in Nigeria, which is aimed at creating linkages between Nigeria and the international communities as well as strengthening existing ties.

As he disclosed; ‘‘Understanding that international collaboration is essential to any competitive tourism economy, we expanded our diplomatic engagements by visiting embassies and high commissions across the various regions.

He also used the occasion to speak on the countless opportunities and endowments that abound in the country, as he said; ‘‘to our investors, Nigeria offers limitless opportunities in hospitality, eco- tourism, entertainment, and creative festivals, MICE tourism, community tourism, travel technology, transportation, culinary tourism, cultural infrastructure and much more.’’ Adding, ‘‘with deeper collaboration, Nigeria can unlock billions in untapped tourism revenue.’’

And turning his attention to FTAN members, he said; ‘‘I urge us to continue to embrace unity, professionalism and innovation. ‘‘A stronger FTAN means a stronger tourism industry. The Tourism Transformation Mandate belongs to all of us, and its success will be measured by our collective resolve to build a sector that works, grows, and competes globally.

‘‘Let us therefore, walk forward with confidence. Let us build partnerships that endure. Let us attract investors who see Nigeria not as a risk, but as a rising opportunity. Let us leave behind a legacy of growth, unity and transformation.’’ His presentation, which was widely applauded was followed by goodwill messages by some of the special guests such as the current DGs of NTDA and NCAC, Runsewe, and the chief executive officer of the National Insurance Commission.

Kolade-Otitoju: Increased investment in

Taking her cue from the theme of the conference, Musawa dwelt on investment, with a resounding call to investors to invest in Nigeria’s cultural tourism assets, noting the ranges of investment opportunities that are in the sector and the country in general. She also called for strategic partnerships with the private sector in the push to transform Nigeria into a global hub for tourism and business.

Musawa commended FTAN for the Forum, which she noted is not only bringing people together but also for people to join in creating wealth for the country, which aligns with her Ministry’s core mandate. She also used the occasion to highlight some of the milestones of her Ministry, with focus on addressing infrastructure and policy deficits, which are part of the hindrances to transforming Nigerian tourism into a global market space.

The opportunities for wealth creation, she said is massive, hence the projection of a bumper harvest by her Ministry, saying; “we are signalling a renewed commitment to position culture, tourism and creative industries as central pillars of our national development. Under this vision, our sector aims to contribute 100 billion US dollars by 2030 and generate over two million jobs for the youths.” To acualise this bold vision, she called to the people; “I extend a call to you all, investors, stakeholders, and partners.

Invest in Nigeria’s heritage, creativity and natural beauty. Partner with us in building world class cultural hubs, heritage sites, resorts, creative cities, entertainment infrastruc- ture, and more. “Collaborate with us to nurture talents, promote our heritage globally, and create opportunities for millions. “Together we can transform Nigeria into a global destination hub where culture meets commerce, tradition meets innovation, and where our diversity becomes a source of pride, unity, and prosperity.”

Kolade-Otitoju: Increased investment in tourism

For the keynote speaker, Babajide Kolade-Otitoju, Head of Current Affairs Unit, TV Continental, what is needed at this time is dedicated focus and increased investment in tourism development and promotion by the federal, state and local governments, given the avalanche of tourism assets that abound across the country. Kolade-Otitoju noted that while recent efforts indicate a bright future, the consensus among many stakeholders is that current government actions are insufficient to fully unlock Nigeria’s tourism potential.

He stated that more work needs to be done in the areas of infrastructure, security, and consistent well-rounded policy implementation to overcome the existing challenges. Kolade-Otitoju explained that Nigeria’s tourism sector has potential, but is hindered by challenges like poor infrastructure, lack of cohesive marketing, underdeveloped tourism products, and insecurity. He noted that these factors deter both foreign and domestic visitors, leading to lower international tourist numbers compared to countries like Kenya and South Africa.

He, however, noted that domestic tourism is on the rise. “Tourism in Nigeria has failed to realise its potential since 1999 owing to a number of factors I enumerated earlier and a continued over-reliance on oil revenue, which has diverted attention and resources from diversifying the economy, leveraging sectors like tourism,” he lamented. He painted a global picture of tourism, with Nigeria missing from the league of prosperous countries benefiting from tourism’s windfall.

The country’s shortcoming, he said is not because Nigeria lacks the cultural tourism assets, as he took time to outline a number of tourism assets that are located in the different parts of the country, but as a result of lack of focus on tourism.

He commended states like Ekiti that have stepped to the plate by evolving a new model that has seen the once abandoned Ikogosi Warm Springs and Resort, come alive and now attracting traffic. He recommended such a model to other state governors and the federal government, among other recommendations for the retooling of the nation’s tourism economy.

Panelist: Position FTAN as Nigeria’s tourism flagship body

For the four members of the panel: Victor Dare, Dr Tony Elumelu, Prince Philip Orebiyi, and Sir Ini Akpabio; the central discourse on attracting investment was based on two strands; What the individual operator needs to do in order to attract funding for their businesses and projects; and the second on boosting the image of FTAN as both a brand and the flagship body for the operators.

To this end, they tasked the operators to explore the various existing avenues to attract funding, especially from banking and financial institutions, which have available a number of facilities that they can access.

To succeed along this line, they also called for unity among the operators, with focus on building FTAN into a formidable organisation that can be a rallying point and guarantor for the operators when it comes to applying for and accessing funding and other instruments for their businesses.

They noted that it is only a stronger FTAN, commanding respect and acceptability across board that can stand as a voice for the industry.

They advised against cacophony of voices and proliferation of bodies, as such would not augur well for the industry and the operators themselves. Members were also advised to always seek for the recommendation and endorsement of FTAN as that would count in their favour.

To this end, NTDA DG, Awakan, also lent his voice, noting that NTDA is ready to work with the operators who are aligned with FTAN, stressing that NTDA is willing to ensure that FTAN is strengthened and empowered in every way possible to play its role effectively and efficiently because its success is the success of NTDA.