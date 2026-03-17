At New Telegraph: Yabatech Mass Com Students Acquire Insights On Newspaper Production, Others

As part of fulfilment for their National Diploma (ND) programme, no fewer than 21 ND 3 students of Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) and their lecturer were, for three hours at the Lagos Head Office of Daily Telegraph Publication Limited, publisher of New Telegraph, on a field trip and practical knowledge acquisition.

The Mass Communication students and their lecturer, Mr Samuel Ben Akponine, on the courseenhancing visit, said the field trip was aimed primarily at acquainting them and broadening their knowledge with the various stages of newspapering and newspaper production from news gathering to final production line; as well as knowing the different departments and their functions; various beats/desks and the company’s organogram.

Receiving the students and their lecturer, the newspaper’s Administrative Manager, Mr Robinson Ezeh, who was joined by the Education Editor, Kayode Olanrewaju and Political Editor, Felix Nwaneri, respectively, described production of a newspaper as a chain line which involves all the departments or sections.

Accordingly, they listed the different departments of a newspaper to include Administrative; Editorial, which comprises the Editors, Line Editors, reporters, and state Bureau Chiefs, correspondents; as well as Business Development; Circulation; Accounting Department. Also, the various Beats/Desks include Business (Aviation, Energy, Stock Exchange, Maritime, Industry, Labour, Brands), Politics, Sports, Law/Judiciary, Education, Health, Metro, Crime, Feminique, Features, Art, Entertainment, Tourism, Mega City, Regional Focus (for South-West, South-East, SouthSouth, North, Abuja), and Online, which is a department of its own.

The newspaper, according to them, has three titles – Daily Telegraph, Saturday Telegraph and Sunday Telegraph, which are manned by the Daily Editor, Saturday Editor and Sunday Editors, respectively. Explaining further, they added that each beats is overseen by the Line Editors, who are supervised by the Deputy Editors, News Editors; while the Production Editor looks at the planned pages by the graphic section and ensures that the pages are error-free for final correction as okay pages and passed by the Editor. Unlike the Editorial, the Business Development, Circulation, Account Departments are manned by their respective managers, who ensure diligence and efficiency.

On newspaper production line, Nwaneri and Olanrewaju, explained that daily production of newspaper begins with news gathering by the reporters in various beats, who are usually on the field by morning to gather news or source for news through investigative, press briefing/conference, events and lectures, among others After gathering the news, the reporters write and send the stories online through e-mail or WhatSapp to the News Editors, Sub-Editor or Line Editor, in some cases, for editing for news pages or the separate beats.

Meanwhile, they added that following editing of the stories, which involves accuracy, sentence structure, diction or use of words, a slander, the news stories are sent to the graphics session for planning and later to the Production Editor and Daily Editor before they okay pages are sent through online to the pre-press and press for final printing.

They also spoke about “Deadline in newspapering,” which according to them is a very critical aspect in the production chain, if a newspaper is to get to the newsstands on time in the morning. However, during the interactive session, where the students engaged the Editors in a robust question and answer session, they also probed into the realities of journalism profession from the rigours of breaking news, news gathering and accuracy in news reporting, as well as being well-rounded as reporter, to misinformation, slander and threats to life in journalism practice.