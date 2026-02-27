At New Telegraph Thanksgiving, We’ve Cause To Celebrate –Aminu

Days after hosting a high-profile Awards and Dinner Night that celebrated outstanding contributions across various sectors, Daily Telegraph Publishing Company Limited, yesterday, celebrated staff and management at its Annual Thanksgiving Service.

Speaking at the event, the Managing Director, Mr Ayodele Aminu, commended the staff and urged them to put in more effort in the discharge of their duties. He said: “It’s not as if we are not doing well in terms of output as a paper, but we need to do more.” On her part, the Daily Editor, Juliet Bumah, commended the staff and management for the successful hosting of the 2025 New Telegraph Award.

She urged members of staff to put in more effort in projecting the image of the newspaper. She said: “A lot of good things have happened in the past one year. We started this year on a very good note. We’ve had our awards, and people have been commending us. “It was a great improvement. In fact, people say we have been improving over the years. And we thank God for that.

“Like the MD rightly said, we need to do more. We need to increase our pace.” Bumah also thanked members of staff for supporting the editors and making their work easy. In his ministration, Pastor Johnson Ayantunji, praised God for helping the company in the year 2025. He urged all to commit 2026 into the hands of God

The event was attended by the Sunday Editor, Geoffrey Ekenna; Saturday Editor, Vincent Eboigbe; Sales/ Circulation Manager, Uchey Okezie; Admin Manager, Robinson Ezeh, Accountant, Okoreocha Emmanuel; Business Development Manager, Dipo Ariyo; Deputy Editor, Tunde Sulaiman; Deputy Editor/Group News Editor, Ndubuisi Ugah, Deputy Editor, Saturday, Mr. Adekunle Salami; Deputy Editor, Sunday, Dr Adebiyi Adegoroye, Line Editors and other members of staff. The event was held at New Telegraph’s corporate headquarters in Ikeja, Lagos.