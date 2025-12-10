At New Telegraph, Gani Fawehinmi Organisation Moves To Preserve Legal Icon’s Legacy

…seeks media, CSOs’ support to strengthen Nigeria’s democracy

The Gani Fawehinmi Organisation yesterday called on media and civil society groups to support its efforts to ensure democratic governance in Nigeria. According to the group, the target is to preserve the ideology, philosophy, and beliefs of the late human rights activist, Chief Gani Fawehinmi.

Speaking during a courtesy visit to the corporate head office of Daily Telegraph Publishing Company Limited, publishers of Daily Telegraph, Saturday Telegraph and Sunday Telegraph, the President of the organisation Bankole Solomon lamented that since Fawehinmi passed away on September 5, 2009, Nigeria’s democratic expectations had not been met, hence those who believe in the late activist’s principles felt compelled to continue his work. He said: “We know the name Gani Fawehinmi. We know what he lived for and what he died for: his philosophy and ideology.

“Since he died, some of us who worked with him and those who believe in his ideals felt we had to come together to continue what he was doing because no individual can fill his shoes. “Is it the courage, the enthusiasm, or the zeal? He took them with him.” The group added: “Some of us suffered for democracy and fought against dictatorship. “We thought democracy would offer a better choice, but unfortunately, things are getting worse.

“But because this is our country, we must not allow it to deteriorate further. Democracy is not just about free education or infrastructure; it is about the rule of law, where even the poorest can have a voice.” Solomon said the group had evaluated several media houses and found the editorials of Daily Telegraph Publishing Company to be strong, principled, and uncompromising. The organisation warned that if the press is gagged or human rights groups lose relevance, the country would be endangered.

Solomon said: “No matter what happens, a voice must be heard. And the amplifier of that voice is the press. “That is why we are here: to form a synergy and agree that this country must not continue on its current path. Nobody’s life is safe anymore. Anything can happen.” The group decried the deteriorating security situation in the country, referencing the recent abductions, and stressed the need for public advocacy, legal action, and national awakening.

The President said: “We must talk and challenge what is wrong. “Our power is in the courts and in asking questions. Posterity will remember those who speak up. A man who refuses to talk in the face of oppression is as good as dead.” Solomon also criticised certain unwritten practices in society that have become normalised despite being unconstitutional.

He cited examples such as police officers ordering people to surrender their phones without legal backing. He described such acts as violations of fundamental rights, emphasising that due process must always be followed. He urged the media to work with the organisation to build a Nigeria that works for all and commended Daily Telegraph for its role in upholding journalistic integrity.