At N600 Pump Price, FG Has Returned Fuel Subsidy –Budgit CEO

The Federal Govern- ment has returned the implementation of fuel subsidy, the Co-founder and CEO of BudgIT, Oluseun Onig- binde, has said. He stated that with crude oil trading at about $90 per barrel and the exchange rate being very high, the fuel pump price should be about N850.

Onigbinde explained that the fact that the fuel pump price is still around N600 indicated that the difference was being subsidised by the government. He spoke during Politics Today on the Channels Television. BudgIT is a civic organisation promoting accountability and transparency in public spending in Nigeria. Onigbinde said: “Subsidy is back.

If you put all the numbers to play, definitely, oil prices have defi- nitely gone above $90 per barrel, and the exchange rate is high. “At the parrel market, it is above N950. If you put all the figures today, it shows that oil prices should be retailing about N850 per litre. “The price is about N600. NNPCL or the independent marketers are selling at a discount.

“Fuel subsidy in my opinion is back. There are controlling factors in the fuel subsidy, one of the price of crude and the second is the exchange rate that you are going to use to buy the crude. “Both of them have been liberalised or they are run in a liberal market. You do not have control over oil crises, your exchange rate you have left to a certain level, and you have allowed it to float. “Definitely, the consequences are going to show up at the end of the day.

“The return of subsidy is not a bad thing, but we have to be honest about the implication of what we have done. “Definitely, we know that increasing fuel prices will led to untold hardship on the citizens. For us the problem with fuel subsidy is the corruption in there. “I have always been an advocate for fuel subsidy removal because it is the most tenable thing to do.

“But at a point, Nigeria was paying N3trillion and N6 trillion. “We used Excess Crude Account to pay for subsidy, we borrowed to pay for subsidy, and we took Eurobond to pay for subsidy. “It is just horrendous that the money we should have saved has been used for fuel subsidy according to NNPCL for numbers that did not add up. “That is corruption which has always been my problem.

It looked like the government was unable to tackle it. “Now that we are back in that rabbit hole, because we have already seen that the answers on the side are not clear, my own perception is that the government can look at the exchange rate. “The exchange rate is a big problem. Return to fuel subsidy is not something I like at all because it has shown that this cost can skyrocket unjustifiably, subsidy has created a conduit for inefficiency and corruption.