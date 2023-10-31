At Memorial Lecture: Scholars, associates eulogise late Mabogunje

The memories of the renowned Emeritus Professor Akinlawon Mabogunje have continued to resonate in the Nigerian university system, one year after his death. For one day penultimate week, renowned scholars and members of the Nigeria academia, colleagues, friends, associates, students and members of his family, gathered to celebrate the erudite scholar and Nigeria’s first Professor of Geography. It was at the first posthumous anniversary lecture, organised to revel the fond memories of the intellectual giant and milestones of the first African to be elected as President, International Geographical Union, and who in his academic career stood tall at the forefront of advocacies for better urbanisation in Nigeria and Africa. Meanwhile, his daughter and Vice-Chancellor of University of Lagos, Prof Folasade Ogunsola while extolling the virtues and academic milestones of her late father, unveiled the Akin Mabogunje Foundation named after their late father.

The Foundation, according to her, is a project that aims to immortalise, preserve and sustain the many intellectual milestones and legacies of the late erudite scholar and doyen of Geography The lecture titled: “Pathways to Sustainable Urbanization in Africa: Leaning on Akin Mabogunje’s Intellectual Legacy,” was delivered by Mrs Taibat Lawanson, a Professor of Urban Management and Governance at the Department of Urban and Regional Planning, University of Lagos (UNILAG). Lawanson, who in his memorial/anniversary lecture, which took place at the Trenchard Hall of the University of Ibadan (UI) described the late Emeritus Professor Mabogunje, as an intellectual icon, noted that the late academic giant, in his work, challenged the relevance of western explanations of urban development in relation to the urbanisation process in Africa. “For him, simply and uncritically transferring theories of urban growth developed in Global North provided little meaningful explanation of African urbanisation. He (Mabogunje) was arguably the first geographer to Africanise thinking and to break out of the colonial mindset and mode of thought. “His work situated African cities properly within the global knowledge ecosystem.

He was central to the development of Geography as a university subject not only in Nigeria, but also in Africa.” She further eulogised Mabogunje, saying: “Prof Mabogunje’s pioneering role reverberates in the annals of disciplines like Geography, Urban and Regional Planning, Development Studies and the Social Sciences generally to the extent that he provided the theoretical focus that have prompted scientific investigations in understanding issues of urbanisation and its implications for national development, particularly in Nigeria, and indeed the rest of Africa.” She, therefore, listed a few of the contributions of the late Emeritus Professor to include, but not limited to Abuja Capital City, Lagos Megacity, Land Reforms, Migration, Housing and Mortgage Sector, Regional Development, Industrialisation, Local Government Reforms, Community Development and Traditional Governance, Tertiary Education, Pan-African Development, Poverty Alleviation, and Ijebu Development Initiative.

However, Lawanson in her paper noted that African urban areas are growing at an unprecedented rate and in a manner different from ‘established’ norms of urbanization, adding that today the level of urbanisation across Africa stands at 43 per cent with 472 million people living in cities; while in 2035, about 810 million Africans will be living in cities, which equates to 45 per cent of Africa’s total population. She further stated that through his research works, Prof Mabogunje had established the imperativeness of decolonised thinking, multidisciplinary and mixed methodologies in urbanisation-related research, co-production and transdisciplinary method in urbanisation knowledge production as well as prioritization of social consideration for development.