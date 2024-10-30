At Least 93 Killed, Missing In Israeli Strike On Gaza

Share

At least 93 people are dead or missing after an Israeli air strike on the town of Beit Lahia in northern Gaza, the Hamas-run health ministry said.

Rescuers said a five-storey residential building was hit, and videos on social media showed bodies covered in blankets on the floor.

There has been no immediate comment on the strike from Israel’s military, which began a new offensive in the area earlier this month after saying Hamas was regrouping there.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) has been operating in northern Gaza during the past two weeks, particularly in the areas of Jabalia, Beit Lahia and Beit Hanoun, reports the BBC.

Meanwhile, Israel’s allies have condemned a vote in the Israeli parliament banning the UN’s Palestinian refugee agency Unrwa from working within the country

Share

Please follow and like us: