At Least 9 People Killed After UPS Cargo Plane Crashes in US

Nine people were killed when a UPS cargo plane crashed while taking off from an airport in Lou- isville, Kentucky on Tuesday evening, the state’s governor said.

At least 11 other people were injured when the freight plane exploded as it departed Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport at around 17:15 local time (22:15 GMT), sending thick plumes of black smoke into the sky.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said the plane’s three crew members were likely to be among the dead, adding that, “Anyone who has seen the images and the video knows how violent this crash is”.

Officials warned that people suffered “very significant” injuries in the incident and the death toll could rise, reports the BBC.

UPS flight 2976 bound for Honolulu, Hawaii was carrying 38,000 gallons (144,000 litres) of fuel when it skidded off the runway in Louisville and struck nearby buildings.