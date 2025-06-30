At Least 81 People Killed In Israeli Strikes In Gaza –Health Ministry

At least 81 Palestinians have been killed and more than 400 injured in Israeli strikes across Gaza in the 24 hours until midday on Saturday, the Hamas-run health ministry said.

In one incident, at least 11 people, including children, were killed after a strike near a stadium in Gaza City, Al-Shifa hospital staff and witnesses told news agencies.

The stadium was being used to house displaced people, living in tents. Footage verified by the BBC shows people digging through the sand with their bare hands and spades to find bodies.

The Israeli military said it was “unaware of injuries as a result of the strike” aside from “a suspicious individual who posed a threat” to its forces.