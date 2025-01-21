At Least 7 Killed As Soldiers Clash With Miners In Ghana

Share

At least seven people have been killed in a clash with soldiers on duty at a mine in the central Ashanti region, according to the army.

The Ghana Armed Forces said about 60 illegal miners had forced their way into the mine run by global giant AngloGold Ashanti and had fired upon the soldiers when they were intercepted.

This prompted the soldiers “to retaliate in self-defence”, leading to the deaths and injuries, it said in a statement. A representative of the miners denied that they had been armed.

Following news of the deaths, there were protests in Obuasi town where several buses were set on fire, reports the BBC.

