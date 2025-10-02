At Least 69 Killed In Huge Philippines Quake As Officials Declare ‘State Of Calamity’

At least 69 people have been killed in a 6.9 magnitude earthquake in the central Philippines, officials have said.

Cebu province has declared a state of calamity after the earthquake struck at around 22:00 local time (14:00 GMT) on Tuesday – “Bang! It was as if the Earth stopped spinning,” one resident says.

Before and after images show the extent of the damage, with cracked bridges and roads as well as destroyed buildings – another video from Cebu shows people clinging to each other as the quake begins.

Rescuers are sifting through rubble for survivors as authorities rush to deliver aid and restore electricity and communication lines, reports the BBC.