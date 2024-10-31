At Least 62 Dead In Spain’s Flash Floods

Share

At least 62 people are known to have died after torrential rain caused flash floods in south-eastern Spain, police said.

The country has been badly hit by heavy rain and hailstorms, triggering rapid flooding across multiple regions.

Rescue efforts are under way and the president of the Valencia region, Carlós Mazón, said it was “impossible” to put an exact number on the final death toll at this stage.

Footage uploaded to social media shows floodwaters causing chaos, knocking down bridges and dragging cars through the streets.

Other video appeared to show people clinging to trees to avoid being swept away, reports the BBC.

