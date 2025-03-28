At Least 6 Feared Dead After Tourist Submarine Sinks In Egypt’s Red Sea

Share

At least six people are feared dead after a tourist submarine sank in the Red Sea. Several people have been injured and 39 others rescued after the incident off the Egyptian city of Hurghada early yesterday.

Around 40 passengers were on board the submarine, the BBC understands.

This is not the first incident involving tourist boats in Hurghada. In November, a tourist boat called the Sea Story sank, leaving 11 dead or missing – including a British couple – and 35 survivors.

At the time, Egyptian authorities attributed the disaster to a huge wave of up to 4m (13ft) – but the BBC spoke to survivors who said there were safety issues. While it is not yet known what caused the Sindbad submarine to sink in the Red Sea.

But according to a Telegram post from the Association of Tour Operators of Russia, “unconfirmed reports” say the submarine hit a reef and lost pressure.

The collision happened at a depth of 20 metres (65 feet), the post adds. The company website says it takes tourists to a maximum depth of 25 metres.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

