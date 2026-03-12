New Telegraph

March 12, 2026
At Least 6 Dead In Switzerland Bus Fire

At least six people have been killed and others injured after a bus caught fire in a town in western Switzerland, according to police.

The incident took place at around 18:25 local time (19:25 GMT) on Tuesday in the centre of Kerzers – known in French as Chiètres – in Fribourg canton, about 20km (12 miles) from the capital, Bern.

At least three people were taken to hospital, police said, and there were reports that a rescuer was also hurt. The cause of the fire is not yet known but an investigation is under way into whether it was deliberately started, reports the BBC.

