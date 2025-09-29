At Least 40 Dead At Political Rally Crush In India

At least 40 people have died, including children, in a crush at a political rally in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, state officials have said.

Tens of thousands of people had gathered on Saturday at a campaign event for actorturned-politician Vijay, in the southern Karur district.

It was delayed by several hours, local media reported. Images broadcast on television showed people fainting in the packed crowds.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin told reporters in Karur that 39 people had died while 51 people were receiving treatment, reports the BBC. The death toll included at least 17 women, 13 men and nine children, he said.