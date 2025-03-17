At Least 34 Dead As Tornadoes Tear Through Southern US

Share

At least 34 people have died in the US – including 12 in Missouri alone – after deadly tornadoes tore through several south-eastern states, flipping cars and flattening homes.

In Kansas, at least eight people died after more than 55 vehicles were involved in a crash due to a dust storm. More than 250,000 properties were without power across seven states – including Michigan, Missouri and Illinois – overnight into yesterday, according to tracker PowerOutage.

Further severe weather is expected for the region, with tornado watches issued across eastern Louisiana, western Georgia, central Tennessee and the western Florida Panhandle, reports the BBC.

