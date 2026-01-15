At Least 32 Dead As Crane Collapses Onto Train In Thailand

At least 32 people have been killed after a construction crane fell on top of a moving train carriage at around 09:00 local time (02:00 GMT) in Thailand.

According to official records, the train, which was carrying at least 195 people, had been travelling from Bangkok to a province in northeastern Thailand. At least 80 people were wounded from the collision – with a one-year-old being the youngest injured.

One survivor, a train staff member, recalled how he and the other passengers were thrown into the air after the crane fell on the vehicle, reports the BBC.

The Governor of the State Railway of Thailand has been called to “thoroughly and comprehensively” investigate the cause of the accident. Deadly construction accidents are not uncommon in Thailand, due in part to poor enforcement of standards and regulations.

The incident took place on a $5.4bn (£4bn) high-speed rail project that would connect Bangkok to Kunming in China.

Known officially as the Bangkok-Nong Khai HSR Development for Regional Connectivity, its website, external lists an Italian-Thai Development Company as the firm in charge of the Lam TakhongSikhio section where the incident took place.