At Least 26 Dead As Typhoon Wreaks Havoc In The Philippines

At least 40 people have been killed and hundreds of thousands forced to flee their homes as one of strongest typhoons this year ripped through the central Philippines, officials say.

Typhoon Kalmaegi has flooded large areas, including entire towns on the most populated central island of Cebu, where most fatalities occurred. Reports suggest casualties will rise.

Videos show people sheltering on rooftops, while cars and shipping containers have been swept through the streets, reports the BBC.

A military helicopter deployed to assist relief efforts crashed in northern Mindanao Island killing six crew members on board, the Philippine Air Force (PAF) said.