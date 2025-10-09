New Telegraph

October 9, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
October 9, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Foreign
  3. At least 24…

At least 24 killed as paraglider drops bombs at Myanmar Buddhist festival

At least 24 people were killed and 47 others wounded while protesting against Myanmar’s military government after a motorised paraglider dropped two bombs on the crowd, a spokesperson for the government-in-exile told BBC Burmese.

The military attacked on Monday evening as around 100 people gathered in Chaung U township in central Myanmar for a national holiday. Thousands have died and millions have been displaced since 2021, when the army seized power, triggering a civil war with armed resistance groups and ethnic militias.

After losing control of more than half the country, the army is making significant gains again, through an especially bloody campaign of airstrikes and heavy bombardment. The township that was attacked on Monday is in the Sagaing region, which has been a key battleground in the war. Large parts of it are under the control of volunteer militias established after the coup to fight the military government, or junta.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Japan Football Official Sentenced For Viewing Child Abuse Images On Plane
Read Next

Court Rules On Admissibility Of Digital Evidence In Emefiele’s Trial Today