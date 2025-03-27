At Least 24 Dead In South Korea’s ‘Worst Ever Fires’

Share

At least 24 people have been killed as multiple wildfires continue to ravage South Korea’s south-east region.

Most of the victims are in their 60s and 70s, say authorities, adding that some 26 people are injured – with 12 in critical condition – as the deadly wildfires have forced more than 23,000 people to flee their homes.

The “unprecedented” crisis remains critical, according to acting president Han Duck-soo, who said the fires are “rewriting the record books for the worst wildfires in our nation’s history”.

More than 23,000 people have been evacuated and several heritage cultural sites affected, including a 1,300-year-old Buddhist temple that was destroyed, reports the BBC.

A firefighting helicopter crashed in the mountains of Uiseong county just after midday yesterday, according to authorities, who are investigating the cause.

Thousands of firefighters and about 5,000 military personnel have been deployed to contain multiple blazes, as well as helicopters from the US military stationed in Korea.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

