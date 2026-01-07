At Least 22 Ethiopian Migrants Killed In Road Crash

At least 22 migrants have been killed and 65 others injured after a lorry they were travelling in overturned in Ethiopia’s north-eastern Afar region, authorities say.

About 85 Ethiopian migrants were travelling along the eastern migration route when the lorry overturned in the town of Semera yesterday morning, a senior Afar official Mohammed Ali Biedo said in a statement.

Their final destination was unclear but the route typically runs from Ethiopia through Djibouti, across the Red Sea to Yemen, and onward to Saudi Arabia and other Middle Eastern countries, reports the BBC.

Yemen is a major pathway for migrants from the Horn of Africa travelling to Gulf states in search of work.