At Least 21 Children Among 68 Killed In Texas Floods, 11 Girls From Camp Still Missing

At least 68 people have been killed after flash floods swept through parts of central Texas. Kerrville County Sheriff Larry Leitha, confirmed that 59 people, including 21 children, have been killed in the county, as other deaths have been reported across the state.

Leitha added that 11 Camp Mystic campers and one councillor remain unaccounted for. Texas Governor Greg Abbot said authorities will “stop at nothing” to ensure every last missing person is rescued In a post on social media, US President Donald Trump said:

“These families are enduring an unimaginable tragedy” Meanwhile, hundreds of rescuers have been deployed to search for people missing in central Texas.

The worst affected area is Kerr County where 43 people have died and where 27 children remain missing from a Christian youth camp located along the River Guadalupe.

Multiple flash flood warnings remain in place over the weekend in central Texas, reports the BBC. About 850 people have been rescued so far.