At Least 2 Killed, 1,000 Structures Destroyed As Wildfires Rage In Los Angeles

At least two people have been killed, and dozens more injured, as firefighters in Los Angeles continue to battle four wildfires around the city.

In an update, LA official Kathryn Barger told residents of the city to “heed the advice of first responders” – warning, “this is not a drill”.

The four ongoing fires are known as the Palisades, which began almost 24 hours ago and grew to the size of 2,950 acres, Eaton, Hurst and Woodley, reports the BBC.

Officials say the Palisades fire has now burnt more than 1,000 structures, while Eaton has burnt 100 more – the latter caused the two known deaths.

A fifth, smaller fire that broke out 60 miles south-east of LA, in Riverside, has been contained Speaking at the news conference in Los Angeles, the LAPD chief Jim McDonnell described the fires “a tragic time in our history”.

He said the winds last night were like “something I’ve never seen before” and applauds the efforts of emergency crews risking their lives in the dark to protect the city and its residents.

Robert Luna, the Los Angeles County Sheriff, provided an update on the Palisades fire, saying 37,000 residents are under mandatory evacuation order.

Approximately 15,000 structures are at risk of burning.

Without providing specifics, he says there have already been injuries and “multiple” structures lost as a result of this blaze.

And in a related development, LA county shut down 100 out of 1000 schools in the area due to the fires. These schools are in the eastern area of the district and near Palisades.

