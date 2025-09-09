At Least 19 Dead In Nepal After Gen Z Protests Over Corruption, Social Media Ban

At least 19 people have been killed and dozens injured in Nepal after demonstrations against political corruption and a government social media ban led to clashes between protesters and security forces.

Thousands heeded a call by demonstrators describing themselves as Generation Z to gather near the parliament building in Kathmandu over the decision to ban platforms including Facebook, X and YouTube, as well as over wider dissatisfaction with the government.

Nepal’s Minister for Communication Prithvi Subba told the BBC police had to use force – which included water cannons, batons and firing rubber bullets.