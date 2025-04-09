New Telegraph

At Least 18 Dead, More Than 100 Injured In Roof Collapse At Dominican Republic Nightclub

At least 18 people died and more than 121 were injured after a roof fell at a nightclub in the capital of the Dominican Republic early yesterday, authorities said.

Crews were searching for potential survivors in the rubble at Jet Set in Santo Domingo, said Juan Manuel Méndez, director of the Center of Emergency Operations.

“We presume that many of them are still alive, and that is why the authorities here will not give up until not a single person remains under that rubble,” he said.

Among the injured is merengue singer Rubby Pérez, who was performing when the roof collapsed, officials said. President Luis Abinader wrote on X that all rescue agencies are “working tirelessly” to help those affected, reports The Associated Press.

“We deeply regret the tragedy that occurred at the Jet Set nightclub. We have been following the incident minute by minute since it occurred,” he wrote.

