At Least 16 Dead In Flooding, Tornadoes As Storms Hit US

Another round of torrential rain and flash flooding came Saturday for parts of the South and Midwest already heavily waterlogged by days of severe storms that also spawned deadly tornadoes.

Forecasters warned that rivers in some places would continue to rise for days. Day after day of heavy rains have pounded the central US, rapidly swelling waterways and prompting a series of flash flood emergencies in from Texas to Ohio.

The National Weather Service said dozens of locations in multiple states were expected to reach what the agency calls “ major flood stage,” with extensive flooding of structures, roads, bridges and other critical infrastructure possible, reports The Associated Press.

At least 16 weather-related deaths have been reported since the start of the storms, including 10 in Tennessee.

