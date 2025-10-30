New Telegraph

October 30, 2025
At Least 132 Killed In Rio Police Raid, Officials Say

At least 132 people were killed during a deadly police raid in the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday, the state public defender’s office said.

The number of dead was more than double that which state officials had cited after the police operation in the favelas (poor neighbourhoods) of Alemão and Penha, in the north of Rio.

The public defender’s office, which provides legal assistance to the poor, made the new death toll public after grieving residents had laid out the bodies of at least 70 people in a square early yesterday.

The police raid was the deadliest in the city, where authorities have for decades tried to contain the gangs which control many of its poorer neighbourhoods, reports the BBC.

