November 6, 2025
At Least 10 Killed in Bosnia Nursing Home Fire

A fire that broke out in a nursing home in northeastern Bosnia-Herzegovina killed 10 people and injured 20, local police said.

The blaze started on Tuesday night at the retirement facil- ity in the town of Tuzla, breaking out on the seventh floor shortly after 20:45 local time (19:45 GMT), reports the BBC.

Around 20 people were sent to a medical centre for treatment, including firefighters, police officers, medical workers, employees, and residents of the home, a police spokesperson said.

