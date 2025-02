Share

At least 10 people died over the weekend, as torrential downpours drenched parts of the southeastern US, submerging roads and houses.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said eight people had died in his state and suggested at a news conference on Sunday that the total could go up.

In Georgia, the ninth death was recorded after a man lying in his bed was struck by an uprooted tree that crashed into his home, reports the BBC.

