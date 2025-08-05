At Last, Reprieve for UNICAL Dental Students

…NUC allays students’ fears, anxiety as crisis ends soon

RESPITE The last has been heard about the ongoing admission quota crisis at the Dentistry Faculty of University of Calabar (UNICAL), where about 300 dental students are hammered by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) over alleged disregard for admission quota by the university

At last, reprieve has come for about 300dDental students at the Dentistry Faculty, University of Calabar, Cross River State, currently facing a bleak future as they can now heave a sigh of relief.

This is as the National Universities Commission (NUC), the regulatory agency for university education in the country, following the ongoing crisis of over-admission rocking the Dentistry Faculty of the university, has said UNICAL did not breach any regulatory provision to deserve the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) clampdown on the students.

To resolve the logjam, the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, with the concerned stakeholders, including NUC scribe, MDCN authorities, and the management of the university, are meeting to address the crisis and reassure the affected students of their future.

The Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria, the regulatory body for medical and dental practice in Nigeria, a few weeks ago, wielded its big stick on about 300 undergraduates of the institution’s Dentistry Faculty, as it refused to list them during the Council’s verification exercise.

It accused UNICAL of consistently violating the MDCN guidelines on quota allocation and admission ratio since the 2013/2014 academic session by admitting over 100 per cent in excess of its carrying capacity.

MDCN also blamed the university for apparent disregard and continued reckless practice of admitting up to 90 students annually against its 10 student admission quota, as well as and lack of adherence to the faculty’s carrying capacity, a development that led to the plight of the students.

As a fallout of the verification exercise, the MDCN, which did not list the affected students, had advised them “to go and learn a trade,” an action that questioned the fate of the students. But, the UNICAL Vice-Chancellor, Prof Florence Obi, argued that though the problem predated her tenure, MDCN was aware of the issue since 2013/2014 when it started.

The problem began after 60 final year Dental students of the Faculty sat for their professional examinations, but only 32 passed and were presented to the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria for verification.

Based on the development, MDCN, however, failed to process the list after discovering that the university’s approved graduation quota for Dentistry was only 10 students per year under its provisional accreditation.

Subsequently, the Council in its verdict insisted that the university must comply with the accreditation directive, while the university in its response, offered the affected students options of seeking transfers to other institutions or to change to other programmes.

The affected students, however, protested the development and proposed some solutions, including merging them with their Medicine and Surgery counterparts, and providing funds to meet the requirements set by the MDCN to increase the quota.

Worried by the students’ plight, the Education Writers’ Association of Nigeria (EWAN), a body of journalists across print, online, and broadcast media reporting on education, and a critical stakeholder in the nation’s education sector, at its July Monthly Dialogue, held last Thursday, offered a platform for concerned stakeholders to interrogate the development.

The concerned stakeholders include the NUC, MDCN, Vice-Chancellors, members of academia and non-governmental organisations/civil society groups, representative of USAID, among others, to deliberate on the crisis with a view to providing a leeway that will address and resolve, find a lasting solution to the recurring systemic issue of carrying capacity, as well as to ensure that the students’ future is guaranteed.

Key stakeholders at the dialogue include former Minister of Education, Prof Chinwe Obaji, who joined the virtual dialogue from Atlanta, United States; Dr Nte Bisong, who represented the NUC Executive Secretary, Prof Abdullahi Yusufu Ribadu; Vice-Chancellor of Lagos State University, Prof Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello; Dr Babatunde Abdulfatah; Mr Joseph Ayodele of African Brands Review; Remi Atayero; Prof Ahmad Adekilekun from College of Medicine, University of Health Sciences, Ila-Orangun, Osun State, among others. The theme of the Dialogue is: “Over-admission/Quota Crisis: What Fate Awaits UNICAL Dental Students?” with the NUC Executive Secretary and concerned stakeholders as Lead Discussants.

Setting the tone of the dialogue, EWAN Chairman, Mr Mojeed Alabi, while welcoming the stakeholders and other participants, including members of the association, however, wondered that UNICAL is not only in this crisis of carrying capacity, citing the problem at the Obafemi Awolowo University, and Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, among others, where many students have lost their status due to over-admission quota.

He recalled how a few weeks ago, MDCN asked UNICAL to shed the Dental students figure, accusing the institution of abusing the quota allocation for its Dentistry Faculty as approved by the NUC by admitting about 100 students. Alabi, who said NUC, at this instance, felt the university flouted the rule, wondered that the students are now facing the problem because MDCN insisted that the number of students could not be enrolled.

He noted that the Council advised the students, despite the number of years they have spent in the faculty, to look for other universities or change courses. EWAN, which viewed this crisis in some universities as a recurring issue, believed that the dialogue should not only interrogate the issue, but also proffer lasting solutions to the crisis.

Alabi said other concerned stakeholders and discussants invited to the dialogue, include the Director of University Education at the Federal Ministry of Education, Rakiya Iliyasu; MDCN Registrar, Fatimah Kyari; and the UNICAL Vice-Chancellor, Prof Florence Obi; ASUU President, among others, but did not showed up, and without providing any excuse.

Given the crisis at UNICAL, the NUC Executive Secretary, Prof Abdullahi Ribadu, who was represented by a Deputy Director, Academic Planning and Head of Resources and Strategic Planning at the Commission, Dr Nte Bisong, said NUC, a creation of law is responsible for the accreditation of programmes and allocation of quotas for Nigerian universities, and not the responsibility of professional bodies.

Against this background, it is apparent that conflicting regulatory powers between NUC and MDCN, the two supposed independent regulatory agencies, is the major driver of the crisis.

Specifically, the NUC in Chapter E3, otherwise known as CAP E3 of the Education (National Minimum Standards and Establishment of Institutions) Act (1993 No 9), relies on Sub-section 10 (1) to derive the power to set minimum standards in universities across the country.

The Sub-section reads: “The power to lay down minimum standards for all universities and other institutions of higher learning in the federation and the accreditation of their degrees and other academic awards is hereby vested in the National Universities Commission in formal consultation with the universities for that purpose, after obtaining prior approval thereof through the minister, from the President.”

While, MDCN, under the CAP M8 of the Medical and Dental Practitioners Act (2004), derives its power to “determine the standards of knowledge and skill to be attained by persons seeking to become members of the medical or dental profession and reviewing those standards from time to time as circumstances may permit…”

With this, Bisong in his presentation emphasised that as a regulatory agency, NUC under the law allows a department to expand its student quota as the course grows from the initial quota as approved by the agency. This, according to him, is done by NUC to expand access for students in view of the challenges of limited admission space in our universities and in the face of teeming students seeking university admission yearly.

Bisong, who said professional bodies do not see this need, recalled how NUC has been trying to pacify these bodies so as to harmonise their regulations and activities with the agency to avoid conflicting responsibility. “NUC supersedes the professional bodies, which contradict their role in the universities programmes. Professional bodies cannot run their roles aside from NUC, but rather to complement government policies and NUC,” he said.

“The repositioning of the dentistry programme in (UNICAL) is therefore not before NUC. The institution’s dentistry programme has no problem with NUC,” Bisong noted, even as he assured the affected students that the logjam would soon be resolved, given the Minister’s intervention in the crisis.

Castigating MDCN, he lamented: “Those, who studied abroad are certified by these professional bodies without knowing the curriculum of those institutions, but why are they treating students in our universities this way.” According to him, the students of UNICAL Dentistry Faculty have no problem with NUC, and the students are legitimate students, but the MDCN is the problem for not harmonising its role with NUC.

Asked about the fate of the affected UNICAL students in the face of lack of coordination and conflict of role between NUC and the professional body, Bisong, who said the government was worried about the development, stated that professional bodies should collaborate with the agency in all activities.

In view of this, he assured the university, students and the public that the problem of about 300 Dental students of UNICAL, whose fate is hanging in the balance, would soon be resolved to the advantage and benefit of the students and the glory of the nation. “The issue will be resolved to the advantage of the students,” he stated, adding that the Minister of Education is working to ensure it is resolved.

However, the Commission also faulted the role played by MDCN in the logjam, particularly for failure to carry the Commission along in its action not to process the university’s list of students in the Dental programme during the verification of the faculty. Bisong insisted that MDCN, as a professional body, should collaborate and synergise with the NUC, even as he pointed out that the Commission was not aware of MDCN’s verification exercise to the university.

“We are mocking our system, and such negative publicity is taking its toll on the system,” he noted, saying NUC would have guided the MDCN better had it carried the Commission along in its activities, and thus flouting the law of the land.

“That the university has flouted the MDCN law, I will say no, as you have to go equity with a clean hand,” he said. However, he explained that those students, who want to go to any other universities could do so, stating that any university that is ready to absorb them would have its carrying capacity expanded. “Professional bodies do not establish programmes for universities, or fix admission quota or carrying capacity, but NUC does.

It is wrong for NUC to approve a programme only for MDCN or any professional body to go against it,” he stated He further explained that when a course is newly established the admission quota is limited, but such is later expanded to accommodate more students based on the resources and facilities available. “NUC is in charge of admission quota and carrying capacity.

And indeed, NUC will not grant approval for any course in case of lack of required facilities and infrastructure in that university of Faculty,” Bisong stressed. Though he admitted that NUC could not do everything, he insisted that universities should live a life of purpose and integrity.

“NUC is not a spirit. All stakeholders, including professional bodies need to collaborate with the agency to make the system better,” the NUC scribe added. While explaining that our universities are oversubscribed, Bisong added that with the challenges of shortage of teachers facing the country, there is the need to train more teachers, while the low admission quota of Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) need to be expanded to give access to university education.

Speaking about what she described as a worrisome development, former Minister of Education, Prof Obaji, said all concerned authorities should realise that we do not have any other country than Nigeria, and that the fate and future of the younger ones rest in our hands.

She stated that NUC, as a university supervisory agency, determines the courses and number of students based on the facilities on ground, but insisted that the system always has problems with the professional bodies. The former Minister, however, argued that if faculties could only take a few students, why admit more students, even as she called on the ministry and NUC to go to the universities to know the number of students.

Prof Obaji, while lamenting that some universities collect money from students to admit them, said that “NUC and the ministry should go out and find out what Vice-Chancellors are doing about their admission quota,” and advised the media to handle such a matter within our country’s media space because “if not we are only downgrading our nation.” According to her, the issue of admission quota should be pruned down in order to boost the health sector, where there is acute shortage of personnel.

Also, in his presentation, the Coordinator of APCI (African Brands Review), a nongovernmental organisation, Mr Joseph Ayodele said that accreditation of courses could not be left for the government agencies – NUC, Federal Ministry of Education – alone, saying they cannot handle the politicians, who are only interested in playing to the gallery and mushrooming universities as learning centres under the guise of constituency project.

He insisted that professional bodies and rating agencies such as MDCN, COREN, among others, must be supported to perform, even as he added that the government cannot continue to establish constituency institutions without NUC’s input and other regulators.

Ayodele accuses NUC of overlooking lecturers leaving the system in drove, and shortage of lecturers in universities, but rather busy expanding academic programmes on a daily basis without the necessary teaching personnel. He wondered that while universities lack adequate infrastructure and facilities, the government has turned universities to constituency projects, while colleges of education and polytechnics are being turned to universities.

On his part, Prof Adekilekun, added that as concerned stakeholders, we should all take Nigeria as a project, and work in unison with government agencies so that our education could be in tact in line with the 21st century needs. The don, who insisted that all stakeholders should come together for a healthy relationship, said professional bodies should hands off since they do not establish or approve programmes for universities.