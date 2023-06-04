At Last, Oluremi Tinubu Receives Her Trophy

S he comes across as a controversial character for those outside her circle. She is outspoken, elegant and easily spotted in a crowd. But Senator Oluremi Tinubu CON, OON is also a devoted and dotting wife of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Even if she was born weak, living and managing for decades, a man, who has come out as Nigeria’s strongest politician since 1999, would turn Oluremi to a woman of steel.

That is what she is- a strong backbone to Tinubu, both as the governor of Lagos State and the leader of the opposition in Nigeria since democracy returned 24 years ago. The First Lady takes no prisoners, pulls no punches when she is at her elements. Senator Dino Melaye, now PDP gubernatorial candidate in Kogi State knows better.

While the president was working brick- by-brick to build his famous political empire, Oluremi remained by his side. A three-term Senator, she did not lose focus of her husband. During and after campaigns for the presidency, she was everywhere the President was. At long last, she has got her trophy as the First Lady of Nigeria.

It is a title earned through dedication, belief, hardwork and sticking to her man in strength and adversity. She served as the first lady of Lagos State from 1999 to 2007. She is currently the senator representing Lagos Central Senatorial District at the Nigerian National Assembly.

She is a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) political party. Born on September 21, 1960, she is the second to the last of 13 children in her family.

She started her educational career at Our Lady of Apostles Secondary School Ijebu- Ode, where she obtained her West African Senior Secondary School Certificate Exam (WASSCE) in 1979, and PGD from The Redeemed Christian Bible College in 2010 Tinubu received a B.S. in Education from the University of Ife, and a National Certificate of Education in Botany and Zoology from the Adeyemi College of Education.

As first lady, she established the New Era Foundation, dedicated to establish- ing centres for “all round development of young ones and promote public awareness on environmental health and community service.” When Tinubu was elected, it was challenged at the Legislative House Election Petition Tribunal which later convened and upheld the election in 2012.

Tinubu was one of over 100 senators elected in the 8th assembly in 2015. Six of these were women. The others were Stella Oduah and Uche Ekwunife, who both represent Anambra, Fatimat Raji Rasaki, Rose Okoji Oko and Binta Garba. At the 2019 general elections, she retained her senatorial seat representing Lagos Central, making it her third tenure in office.

Senator Tinubu in 2016 requested adequate security from the Inspector General of Police as a result of an alleged threat of assault by colleague and fellow party member, Dino Melaye, during a senate closed-door session. She was listed alongside Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Tony Elumelu and other prominent people for the Eko Excellence Awards in 2019.

In 2020, she called for the creation of state police as a way of tackling the rising spate of insecurity in the country. She is a firm believer in investing in Society Human Capital and Her Youth Empowerment and Skill Acquisition Scheme in collaboration with Good Boys and Girls Empowerment Scheme (GBGES) has produced 1`172 beneficiaries.

About 164 youths were trained on various skills and received start up kits and capital of about N40,000 each. In March 2021, Senator Tinubu proposed a bill to reform the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) to make it a more viable entity. She also received the award for the most impactful female senator at The Guardian organized International Women’s Day Summit 2021.