At Last, Headies Award Returns To Nigeria

Share

The Headies, Nigeria’s biggest music award, is set to return home with the hosting of two separate editions of the annual show in 2025, its organisers have said.

In a video shared on Headie’s X page, Ayo Animashuan, founder of The Headies, said the 17th edition of the award would take place on April 5, focusing on the music of 2024.

He also revealed that the nominations list for this 17th edition will be released on February 12 and the 18th edition would take place in December, celebrating music from 2024 and 2025 respectively.

He said: “This awards that is happening in April was meant to happen last year, but for some reasons, it didn’t happen last year. “We did not want to miss a calendar year… So the next is going to happen in December.

It is going to be a part of the Detty December trend.” The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Headies, originally called Hop World Awards, is a prestigious music awards show established in 2006 to recognise outstanding achievements in the Nigerian music industry.

The first edition, hosted by Darry Art Alade, was held on March 10 at the Shell Hall of the MUSON center on Onikan, Lagos.

Share

Please follow and like us: