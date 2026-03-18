At Lailatul Qadr Gathering, Sanwo-Olu Urges Prayers For Peace, Good Governance

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has called on Nigerians, particularly religious leaders, to intensify prayers for peace, unity and responsible leadership across the country.

He made the appeal during the 2026 Lailatul Qadr prayer organised by the Lagos State Government at the Lagos House Mosque, where participants reflected on the theme, “God-conscious living beyond Ramadan: A possibility or an illusion.”

The well-attended event drew key government officials, religious leaders and Muslim faithful, including the First Lady, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu; wife of the Deputy Governor, Mrs. Oluremi Hamzat; Head of Service, Mr. Olabode Agoro; Commissioner for Home Affairs, Mr. Olanrewaju Layode; and Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, among others.

Speaking through the Head of Service, Sanwo-Olu underscored the spiritual significance of the night, noting that sincere prayers offered in humility could shape the future of individuals and the nation.

He said: “Laylat al-Qadr is a night described in the Quran as better than a thousand months, a night that invites reflection, forgiveness, and renewal. “For the faithful, this is a time to seek Allah’s guidance, to purify our hearts, and to renew our commitment to justice, compassion, and service to humanity.”

The governor urged citizens to use the solemn occasion to intercede for Nigeria and its leadership. He said: “On this auspicious night, I want us to remember our State, our nation, and the countless souls around the world who look to Allah for peace, mercy, and guidance.

“When we offer our prayers tonight, I want us to remember our nation and its future. “As we approach another important juncture in our democratic journey, let us humbly ask Almighty Allah to grant peace across the land, to guide those entrusted with leadership with wisdom and fairness, and to ensure that our collective actions reflect justice, unity, and the common good.”

Sanwo-Olu also commended the Muslim community for its continued prayers and moral support for governance in Lagos State.

He said: “I am deeply grateful to our revered scholars and the Muslim community for continually lifting Lagos and our nation in prayer. “Your steadfast devotion strengthens the moral foundation of our society and reminds us of the values that bind us together as one people.”

In her remarks, the First Lady, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, appealed to Nigerians to sustain the discipline observed during Ramadan and continue to promote peaceful coexistence.