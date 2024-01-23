At inaugural lecture, LASU don advocates retraining of staff, students in English usage

A Lagos State University (LASU) don and Professor of Stylistics, Prof Gabriel Osoba, has advocated a deliberate effort to invigorate and strengthen interdisciplinary and multidisciplinary approaches to research if the gains of science and technology would not become the pain of humanity. This is also as he called for the training and retraining of academic and non-academic staff in the nation’s universities to enhance their communication skills, written and oral. Osoba, a lecturer at the Department of English, Faculty of Arts, made the call while delivering the institution’s 94th Inaugural Lecture of the university, which is titled: “What God has brought together… Language and Literature at the Altar of Stylistics.”

The inaugural lecturer, who in his lecture stated that the standard of education has not really fallen, but rather the standard is actually increasing with amazing knowledge, especially in science and technology, said what is really happening is the lowering standard of communicative competence in English. “Therefore, it is hereby recommended that the Department of English not only provide services to students, but also do so for teaching and nonteaching staff,” he said. According to him, it was imperative for the Department of English in universities to extend its services beyond students, who take the Use of English as a compulsory GNS course, but also to staff. He, however, recalled that some years ago, the Department of English in LASU was training civil servants in Lagos State in communication skills and competency, saying: “All of us need training and retraining in use of English for academic and administrative purposes. Some of us have not displayed the discipline of mind that writing requires. Nothing but our best effort is good enough for public consumption.”

Therefore, the Arts and Sciences, Osoba recommended in his lecture, should continue to connect in knowledge to form the Faculty of Adaptation, which all students and scholars should pass through. On the interrelationship between Language and Literature, he explained that both disciplines are compatible companions that can meet and should always meet, saying Stylistics has provided the meeting place, the bridge, altar for the constant interaction of the two.

Osoba further stressed: “The trend this day is that many scholars in English Studies are shifting from stylistics to discourse analysis, pragmatically, and computer-mediated linguistics. Put succinctly, Language is the head and Literature is the heart of communication. “The Department of English is a very important service Department in any university. Hardly will any student pass through the university without contact with the Department or its lecturers, especially via the GNS – Use of English course. Permit me, therefore, Madam Vice-Chancellor to also recommend that academic staff should partake of the programme in what we may call English for Academic Staff/ purposes.” The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, who was represented by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor in charge of Academic, Prof. Adenike Boyo, who chaired the lecture, described Osoba as a renowned scholar whose scholarly contributions had advanced the learning and teaching of English Language and Literature in the institution and the nation.