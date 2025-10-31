At Hatman Kano 2025, Strategic, Inclusive Partnership Advocated

The Hospitality and Tourism Management Association of Nigeria (HATMAN) showed its presence in Kano city for four days (October 20 – 24, 2025) when it staged its 19th International Conference and Annual General Meeting 2025 at the ancient city that is presently experiencing transformation following the avalanche of infrastructure developments, especially in the area of roads, by the administration of Governor Abba Yusuf. The Tourist Camp on Bompai Road, under the management of the Kano State Tourism Board and Tahir Guest Palace in the Narasawa GRA area of the city, were the two venues used for the event that had in attendance members of HATMAN from across the country and other guests as well the federal and state governments.

Student session – Catching them

young As it has become the tradition of HATMAN, the gathering had two distinct sessions. First, was the student session; catch them young, which held on the first day of the four-day gathering. It had in attendance students from the different hospitality and tourism training schools in the state; Federal Polytechnic Bauchi and Ramat Polytechnic Maiduguri, with their lecturers. This session was instructive and educational as it created opportunity for the students to be exposed to their mentors and operators in the industry as well as the different aspects and given practical orientation. The President of HATMAN, Dr (Mrs) Lilian Managwu, kicked off the session with an introductory address to the students and welcomed them into the fold of HATMAN. This was later followed by a series of presentations by some of the leaders of HATMAN, with the former President of HATMAN, Mr Samson Aturu, who is also the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Compass Hotels and Suites Limited, leading the session. This was later followed with a city tour, with the day’s activities climaxing with a dinner, which was quite an exciting and entertaining night session at the open theatre of the Tourist Camp. The famous Koroso Dance Troupe of Kano alongside another cultural troupe put up entertaining and scintillating performances for the benefit of the audience. The major highlight of the night was the Miss and Mr HATMAN beauty pageant, with Binta Yusuf and Usman Abdulhamid, both of the Federal Polytechnic Bauchi, crowned as Miss and Mr HATMAN respectively.

International conference

The international conference, with the theme; Tourism Development: Sub-sectoral Policies; Politics and Strategies for Inclusiveness, was the main event for the third day of the gathering. Held at Tahir Guest Palace, it was attended by HATMAN members, different operators in the sector and government officials. In attendance were the Kano State Governor Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, who was represented by the State Commissioner for Tourism and Culture, Hajiya Aisha Lawal Saji; Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, who was represented by Mr Sunday Bisong, Director of Domestic Tourism; His Highness, Khalifa Dr Muhammadu Sanusi II, who was represented by Alhaji Abdullahi Sanusi; Mrs Ifeoma Ekwueme (Wife of Nigeria former Vice President, Dr Alex Ekwueme), who was the pioneer and first female President of HATMAN; Dr Aliyu Badaki, Chairman, HATMAN Board of Trustees and also, President, Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria); Director General of Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Dr Ifeanyi Chukwnmso Okeke, who was represented by Mrs Chidinma Ewuzie, Assistant Director and Head, Compliance Unit of SON; and Alhaji Aminu Agoha, who was the Chairman of the occasion.

SON: Seek inclusiveness to add value to your sector

A lot of goodwill messages were delivered by a number of the invited guests at the event, including heads of Nigeria’s security agencies that were represented at the event. They all commended HATMAN and charged it to remain committed to its creeds and the continued development of the tourism sector and promotion of excellent service delivery, professionalism, and standardisation. Okeke tasked HATMAN to remain focus on its core mandates, while stressing the importance of the existing relationship between it and HATMAN, noting, ‘‘you know that SON and HATMAN are always together especially in areas within our mandates, which is national standards and implementing indiscriminate conformity assessment activities in your sector. ‘‘The theme for this year’s AGM is apt because Tourism Development: sub sectoral policies, politics and strategies for inclusiveness are the current focus of your sector and if not properly addressed will determine your future. ‘‘HATMAN should discuss policies that can be implemented. You should not play ‘irrelevant politics’ with your profession, and seek for inclusiveness where it will add value to your career and sector. ‘‘SON is here to remind us that we should ensure that decisions reached at the end of these deliberations, should be such that can assist Nigerian tourism sector gain required recognition to attract more tourists and increase the sector’s growth and contribution to the economy.’’

Musawa: Tasks HATMAN on advancing frontiers of hospitality, tourism

Musawa highlighted the commitment of the federal government to leveraging tourism to grow the economy, noting its critical role as one of the key drivers of development. She commended HATMAN for its devotion to the development of tourism and its practices in the country. ‘‘I warmly commend the leadership and members of this Association for their unwavering commitment to advancing hospitality and tourism education, practice and policy in our country,’’ said Musawa. On the conference theme, Musawa said It is and most relevant. It speaks directly to the federal government’s vision of promoting inclusive growth, sustainability, and innovation in the tourism sector. ‘‘Our Ministry is committed to fostering an enabling environment where academia, practitioners, and policymakers can collab orate effectively to unlock the full potential of tourism as a driver of economic growth, cultural preservation, and national development.’’ ‘‘I believe that the outcomes of your deliberations here will not only enrich the policy direction of the sector but also contribute significantly to our collective aspiration of positioning Nigeria as a foremost destination for art, culture and tourism in Africa.’’

Yusuf: Calls on HATMAN to propel hospitality, tourism to greater heights

Declaring the conference open, Kano State Governor said the decision by the state government to host the conference was a reflection of its commitment to the tourism sector because of its economic importance. He charged the conference to produce outcomes that would propel further development of the sector, saying ‘‘Indeed, it’s a technical assembly of leading experts and academicians in the hospitality and tourism sector, which provides a forum to discuss and deliberate on major issue surrounding the industry and proffer meaningful recommendations to achieve desired results.’’

Managwu: Advocates inclusive partnership to grow tourism

In her address, Managwu highlighted some of the challenges of the sector while charging the government and the private sector operators to collaborate in addressing those challenges so as to put Nigerian tourism on the trajectory of growth and adding value to the country’s economy. Saying, ‘‘Our conference every year serves as a platform for thought, leadership, professional exchange and strategic engagement and also provides an avenue for the transformation of ideas into actionable policies and innovations. ‘‘Despite our rich natural attractions, diverse culture and human resources, our industry continues to face challenges of policies inconsistency, infrastructure deficit and lack of coordination among sub sectors. ‘‘For our industry to thrive, all stakeholders must not only co-exist but must collaborate under a well structured and inclusive policy framework. ‘‘The 19th annual conference provides us with the opportunity to interrogate these issues. We will be listening to our distinguished speakers and panelists who will dissect the interplay between policy, politics, and inclusiveness in tourism development. ‘‘I believe their presentations will help us explore models that work, identify gaps that hinder growth and build strategies that can help our country position tourism as a cornerstone of economic and social transformation.’’ ‘‘As HATMAN, our mission remains clear; to be the professional voice and moral compass for hospitality and tourism management in Nigeria, advocating for excellence, ethical practice and continuous professional development.’’ The grand and colourful opening ceremony was followed by the technical session, which was an apt academic session, with about 10 research papers on different aspects of the sector presented. The session was quite insightful, informative and educational as many of the papers were adjudged incisive and well-researched. It shows the commitment of HATMAN not only to continuous professional development (CPD) but that of deepening scholarship, research and education in the sector.

Gala, awards, induction night

At the gala night, HATMAN inducted some of its new members to its fold, bestowed its Fellowship status on some well-deserving personalities and also awarded a number of people for their invaluable contributions to the growth of tourism in Kano State. A number of these awardees were hoteliers, notable among them were the founders of Tahir Guest Palace and Prince Hotel.

Emir Sanusi: Commends HATMAN, calls for development

Hospitality and Tourism Management Association of Nigeria (HATMAN), president, Managwu, alongside its BoT Chairman, Badaki, led the members and other guests on a courtesy visit to Emir Sanusi. The Emir warmly welcomed the team to his palace and commended them for coming to Kano to host their annual event and found the time to visit him. He charged them to remain focused on their core mandates and ensure the development and growth of the tourism sector so as to add value to their ranks and the country through their activities.

Annual General Meeting

The four-day session came to a crescendo with the Annual General Meeting in which HATMAN focused on its business and issues affecting its progress and that of the development and growth of Nigerian tourism, with a commitment to continue to build on the successes of Managwu led HATMAN and ensure its visibility and voice are not undermined in Nigerian tourism.