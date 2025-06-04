At Free Samdech Workshop In Lagos, Nigerian Creators Find Support, Tools To Thrive

Share

In an era where content is king, access to the right tools and technical knowledge remains a hurdle for many young Nigerian creators. But a recent initiative by SamdechNG, Nigeria’s trusted brand for premium camera gear, is turning the tide.

The Creators Workshop 101, a free, full-day workshop held on Saturday, May 17, 2025, brought together over 60 aspiring content creators at Digiverse Studios, Onipan, Lagos.

With support from TheKreativo Consultancy and Media Agency, Digiverse Studio, and Canon Nigeria, the event delivered a rare blend of technical training, community building, and professional gear giveaways.

Led by respected media trainer, Adebisi Peters, and tech educator, KaganTech, the sessions covered practical lessons in lighting setups, audio clarity, interview framing, podcast production, and monetisation for creators, areas many beginners struggle with when entering the digital media space.

“I learnt so much and I really had fun,” said Emem Umoh, one of the attendees. “Meeting other creators was amazing, and the knowledge shared was priceless.”

Chukwuma Armstrong, another participant, shared: “I’ve always struggled with lighting. Winning a Godox SL60 and RGB light at this workshop was huge. My content quality is going to improve overnight.

Thank you to Samdech, Kagan, and everyone who made this happen.” Lois Uzoma, who also received professional gear, said, “I’m grateful for the opportunity and everything I got to learn and unlearn.

The Boya microphone and RGB light I won will go a long way in helping me tell better stories.” For Chiamaka Blessing, who shares faith-based and social issue content, “Winning a mobile gimbal and light just after sharing my dream and asking questions felt like a sign to keep going.”

While Nigeria is bursting with raw creative talent, many aspiring creators are held back by a lack of access to either affordable gear, technical mentorship, or community support.

As a result, many are left self-taught and under-equipped, unable to compete with global standards. Samdech is stepping in to rewrite that narrative.

“Too many young creators have the ideas and drive, but not the resources,” said the Managing Director, SamDechNG, Gabriel Chikodi Samuel.

“We want to remove that barrier by not only offering premium camera gear but also sharing the knowledge needed to make the most of it.”

More than just a retailer, Samdech is building a movement; a grassroots effort to empower storytellers across Nigeria with workshops, partnerships, and access to tools that help them grow and thrive.

Whether you’re shooting content with a mobile phone in Makurdi, hosting a podcast from Yaba, or filming YouTube videos in Owerri, Samdech wants you to succeed.

This is not just about selling gear; this is about building a creative future where young Nigerians can compete globally, confidently, and consistently. The Creators Workshop 101 is the first of many initiatives Samdech is rolling out across the country.

