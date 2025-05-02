At ‘Day Of Tributes’, Daniel, Akande, Tallen, Others Hail Late Clark

Share

Some eminent Nigerians yesterday celebrated the life and achievements of Chief Edwin Clark, a prominent Niger Delta leader, who passed away on February 17, aged 97.

Speaking at “A Day of Tributes”, organised in his honour in Lagos, they described Clark as a true nationalist, who dedicated his life to the service of humanity.

In his tribute, Senator Gbenga Daniel, a former governor of Ogun, said Clark was a father, who provided direction for others, adding his legacies would endure for a long time.

According to Daniel, Clark’s dedication to equity earned him respect across Nigeria’s political spectrum. He said: “Chief Clark was a prominent Nigerian nationalist and Ijaw leader; a statesman whose career spanned over six decades.

“He was a staunch advocate of the rights of the Niger Delta people and a vocal proponent of national unity, justice, and liberty. “There is a whole lot we can say about him, and this is just the beginning.

We can all agree that he was renowned for his unwavering commitment to the rights of the Niger Delta people.”

In her tribute, Dr Nike Akande, a former Minister of Industry and immediate past president of Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, described Clark as a highly intelligent leader and a philanthropist par excellence.

She also commended Clark’s widow, Abisola, for being a pillar of support to the family. Akande said: “Chief Clark touched many lives in many positive ways, including mine.

“He had a lot of interest in the Nigerian project. He believed in Nigeria and talked about the country all the time.” Also speaking, Dame Pauline Tallen, a former Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development said: “He (Clark) was the spokeperson for the marginalised, he fought for justice. We share in his loss.

