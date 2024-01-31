At CBAAC’s conference, experts advocate research-based mapping of publishing, book sector’s contributions

Each country in Africa has been urged to embark on a researchbased mapping of the publishing and book sector’s contributions to the national economy in order to establish the real contribution of the sector to each nation’s GDP. This is one of the recommendations contained in the Communique issued at the end of a two-day International conference organised by the Centre for Black and African Arts and Civilisation (CBAAC), with the theme: Arts, Culture And The Development of African Creative Economy.

The Conference, which was held at The Testimony Place Oniru, Lekki, Lagos, Nigeria, from January 11 – 12, 2024, examined and interrogated the concept of Arts, Culture and the Development of African Creative Economy. The hybrid Conference was attended by scholars, policy-makers, cultural practitioners, diplomats, students, the media, and other critical stakeholders from within and outside Nigeria. Besides 28 papers presented at the Conference, there were thought provoking discussions, interventions and suggestions. Earlier, in her welcome address, the outgoing Director-General of CBAAC, Hon. Oluwabunmi Ayobami Amao, noted that the Centre has, as parts of her mandate, the responsibility of spearheading the promotion of Black and African art, history, culture and civilization with the intent of highlighting such critical areas where Black and African peoples have made and continued to make meaningful impact to world civilization. She further stated that the International Conference with the theme: “Arts, Culture and the Development of African Creative Economy” was “carefully put together to discuss the pivotal role of arts, culture and the creative industries in economic reconstruction and development of Africa. “It is perhaps with this understanding that the President Ahmed Bola Tinubu-led administration recently renamed the Ministry as Ministry of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy.

“The creative economy is one of the most rapidly growing sectors in the global economy, offering new and high-growth opportunities, especially for developing and emerging countries. It contributes to meeting the sustainable development goals by generating income and export earnings, and by creating jobs, as outlined in the United Nations Creative Economy Report for 2020). Creative goods and services boost economies and contribute to inclusive social development, and to dialogue and understanding between people.” According to her, “Africa’s Creative Sector has continued to draw global attention because of its role in increasing Gross Domestic Products (GDP) of African countries. It is also tipped to replace oil which is largely the mainstay of the Nigerian economy. For the Continent of Africa, our Arts and Culture represent creativity and they remain critical to the advancement of the Creative Economy in Africa.” Amao also noted that the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals Document (SDGs) recognised Arts, Cultur e and Creative Economy as one of the major areas that could foster rapid economic development for any nation desirous of eradicating poverty.

“It is therefore necessary, to say that, at a time when the rate of unemployment is alarming, and the youthful population continues to grow geometrically, Arts, Culture and the Creative sector holds the key to channelling such youthful energies to productive use. As we all know, creativity is the process by which ideas are generated, connected and transformed into utilities and things that are valued. It can be artistic, scientific, technological and economic. “Interestingly, as we may have already know, Africa has large arrays of unexplored rich cultural resources which are under-utilized. The continent, particularly its teeming population with diverse cultures, is replete with many creative workers, including musicians, artisans, performers, crafts men and women, and even professional designers and technicians. These rich human and material resources must be harnessed for growth and development.” In his keynote address, titled “African Arts and Culture, and the Millennium Development Goals”, renowned theatre scholar, former Deputy Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos, and former a former Director/Chief Executive Officer of CBAAC, Professor Duro Oni, noted that, “arguably, there is no international development policy framework in this new Millenium, especially as it pertains to the African continent, that has received as much scholarly attention as the Millenium Development Goals. Yet, while some have criticized it as an example of the “double speak” of the wealthy nations of the West, others just see it as the Eldorado for the development of the African continent Sub-Saharan African countries (SSA) have been observed to have the greatest problems and stand to benefit more from the promotion of the principles of MDGs as compared to other regions of the world.”

According to him, the pertinent question therefore is, how can the national governments of developing countries be expected to reduce poverty and hunger, and provide free access to education and health care when they are daily being hamstrung by the liberalization ideas of the World Trade Organisation and the World Bank? He pointed out that African artistic and cultural productions (as exemplified by the Nigerian situation) have much to contribute to the actualization of the Millenium Development Goals (MDGs); and in fact, the development of the African continent. “While not invalidating the other options that have been proposed such as ‘the big push’ – increased foreign aid, good governance, accountability, and the stamping out of corruption; African arts and culture can also contribute to the reduction of extreme poverty and hunger by creating employment opportunities not just for the professionals in the various fields of arts and culture on the African continent but also for the teeming youths of the continent. “It can also provide that rare opportunity for the diversification of the African economy by creating a tourism and creative economy and hub respectively, which in turn will result, in one breadth, in job creation for the teeming and vibrant youths of the continent; and in the other, in the earning of scarce foreign exchange for the continent.

Moreover, it can also be used to enter into a global partnership with the rest of the world, and as a tool for sensitization towards promoting gender equality and the empowerment of women as well as the reduction of child mortality.” Continuing, Prof. Oni said that while the CBAAC was established as a repository for the materials and artifacts displayed at FESTAC’77, it has a huge role to play in galvanizing African artistic and cultural productions, and using them to enter into global partnerships with the rest of the world for the development of the African continent. “As already indicated, this it can do by working closely with the African Union (AU) and other regional bodies within the African continent to work out the modalities of how the Nigerian template of the eight-point agenda can be replicated and adopted as a continental one. Since it (CBAAC) is already strategically positioned as a liaison for Black and African Arts and Culture, it should naturally and automatically assume the role of harnessing and promoting African Arts and Culture through Art Festivals. “While an art festival in the magnitude of FESTAC’77 might not be feasible because of the economic woes of most African countries, CBAAC should put in motion the modalities of organizing a biennial festival that would showcase selected African arts and artists. Of course, the aim of such biennial festival would not be just to showcase African arts and culture, but more importantly to generate scarce foreign earnings for the artists and their communities,” Oni stated.

Participants at the Conference made observations and recommendations. They noted that the book/publishing sector remains one of the most resilient sectors of the creative economy of African nations but lacks adequate supports of governments in Africa. They also observed that African artistic and cultural productions have much to contribute to the actualization of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as they pertain to the reduction of extreme poverty and hunger on the African continent; also that African arts, culture and creative industry provide rare opportunities for the diversification of the African economy by creating a hub for tourism and the creative economy. The observations also include: that arts, culture and the creative industry in Nigeria stand among the most dynamic creative industries in the world, but lacks sufficient and reliable data to aid planning; there is limited arts, culture and the creative industry infrastructure for the creation and exhibition of goods to the public, especially for beginners; poor/inadequate access to finance by content creators and creative industry entrepreneurs inhibits the growth of arts, culture and creative industry in Africa, as many with innovative ideas lack required supports; a positive ecosystem is necessary for the articulation and development of youth innovation in arts, culture and creative industry; existence of inadequate copyright law and poor enforcement mechanisms to protect intellectual property against piracy; and that benefits of cash crops are not properly explored to create an alternate productive economy which would contribute to the diversification of economies of Africa nations.

They, therefore recommended that the eight-point agenda of the Millennium Development Goals, and by extension, the Sustainable Development Goals, as they relate to Nigeria arts and culture should serve as a template for the African continent; and that entrepreneurship, vocational training as well as information and communication technology (ICT) training should be made compulsory at all levels of education, especially for those in the creative art department. The recommendations also include that a sustainable empowerment which includes tools and creative hubs should be put in place by the government in Africa for stakeholders in the creative industry; the system of education in Africa should be tailored to solve existential problems to fit into the African creative industry; physically challenged population in the creative industry have produced renowned music maestro, hence requisite infrastructure, investment and support should be provided for the vulnerable in the society; measures should be taken to actualize and harness the potentials of the book and publishing sector to increase the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of African nations; upcoming artistes should be encouraged to infuse traditional and contemporary musical genres to produce a hybrid music form to generate income; CBAAC should work closely with the African Union (AU) and other similar institutions in the continent to create modalities and fine-tune strategies that can be replicated and adopted; and that CBAAC should be further encouraged and empowered through adequate funding to promote intellectual and cultural conferences. The two-day conference was not all about speeches, as there were inspiring and collourful performances by live band and Island Theatre Villa.