At Babcock, Pan-African Youth Congress Inspires 3,000 Delegates To Transform Africa

For almost one week last year, more than 3,000 delegates across Africa nations gathered at Babcock University (BU), Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State for the Pan-African Youth Congress on how to transform the continent.

Aside from the spiritual upliftment, the five-day youth congress, with the theme: “Cities for Christ, fostered a spirit of unity, purpose, and determination among the continent’s young leaders,” featured a motivating and inspiring programmes during the various plenary sessions, workshops, panel discussions, and worship services.

Besides, the congress also attracted several prominent and renowned speakers, as well as thought leaders from the Seventhday Adventist Church across Africa and beyond, who shared inspiring messages, and challenged the delegates to reclaim their cities for Christ and become agents of transformation.

Expectedly, the delegates at the congress engaged in discussions, networking sessions, and cultural exchanges, as well as celebrated the diversity and richness of African heritage.

The event also featured a wide range of artistic performances, including music, art exhibition and spoken word showcasing the creative talents of the African youths.

One of the highlights of the congress was the book distribution rally, where delegates impacted the lives of people in Ilishan-Remo, the host community of the university, where they shared and distributed Christian literature and spread the message of hope and love to the people.

According to the university, the outreach initiative was a testament to the congress’s focus on practical evangelism and community service.

The Pan-African Youth Congress, the university added, was organised by the three Divisions of the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Africa: East Central Africa, Southern Africa Indian Ocean, and West Central Africa Division with the Youth Directors of the three divisions playing a key role in coordinating the event.

In his closing remarks, the Director of Youth Ministries at the General Conference of the Seventh-day Adventist Church, Pastor Busi Khumalo, highlighted the significance of the congress, stating that “the Pan African Youth Congress has been a defining moment for our generation.”

“We have been empowered, equipped and inspired to take ownership of our cities and our continent.

We will return to our respective nations, armed with a renewed sense of purpose and a commitment to transforming Africa for Christ,” he added.

As the curtains were lowered on the week-long congress, it was believed that the delegates carried with them the sense of hope, unity, and determination, and are poised to make a lasting impact on their communities and the African continent as a whole.

