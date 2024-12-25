At Alexis Galleries, Boom For The Arts, Culture Sector

Share

It was a harvest of creative exploration as a captivating group exhibition of paintings and sculptures by Jahyem Jombo, Benson Oseghe, Meshach Charity, Oluwaseun Ojebiyi, Gbemileke Adekunle, Paschal Ugwu, Ibrahim H. Bamidele, Olamide Ogunade, and Richard O. Adusu, and Fidelis Odogwu, a prolific artist whose knowledge of metal twisting and fabrication has earned him a household name, as guest artist, opened recently at the serene Alexis Galleries, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Aptly titled, ‘Boom’, the exhibition explores the “dynamic interplay of energies that arise from deliberate action and continuity within one’s familiar spaces.”

It showcases diverse painting styles, including metal mediums. In the words of founder, Alexis Galleries, Patty Chidiac Mastrogiannis, this collection brings together dynamic works that “capture the energy and burst that define contemporary life, blending everyday moments with subtle reflective undertones.”

‘Boom’ aims to inspire viewers to reconnect to reality, by “transforming the intangible into tangible action. In a society paralysed by inaction, this exhibition motivates viewers to take proactive, responsive efforts towards positive change.”

Featuring over 20 works, ‘Boom’, through a diverse range of mediums from metal, including oil paint, pastel, and acrylic, examines the complexities of this energetic exchange.

Notes Uche Obasi in his curatorial statement, ‘Boom’ draws us to “ruminate on every day’s reality of productivity, exchange, engagement, reflecting our multifaceted yet collective participation and adaptability in the virtuous cycle of life and the crux of the human condition.”

Jombo’s paintings feature emotively-charged, anthropomorphic figures set against the backdrop of everyday domestic reality. Blending realism with subtle hints of surrealism, “his work mimics the classical painting traditions of the medieval age.

In his piece, ‘Why Don’T We?’, Jombo captures the transformative power of love, conveying the deep-seated human desire for companionship, commitment, and progress in marital life.”

Meshach engages ‘Identity and Life’ from the lens of personal experiences, drawing inspiration from childhood memories, especially those reflective of influences from people he encountered or imagined.

Meshach’s work, ‘My Green Dress’, features a polkadotted oil painting. The painting, notes Obasi, depicts a woman with a self-detached gaze, lost in an elusive quest for self-reaffirmation.

Through this captivating portrayal, Meshach explores the woman’s journey as she reconciles her identity and belongings.

At the core of Ugwu’s paintings are distinctively eye-popping portrait of characters and persona that invite us to look beyond their subtle emotional gaze and gestures.

Using a distinct style, Ugwu merges painting with different, spontaneously rendered techniques. For instance, his painting, ‘Yellow Balloon’ captures the elusive state of hope, through fragile moments of mixed emotions and expectations.

Socio-political conditions within the backdrop and complexities of human condition is the focus of Oseghe’s body of work in this exhibition. He works primarily with acrylic and oil, combining mediums such as charcoal, graphite, paper collages, and pastel.

Oseghe’s work, ‘Wheelbarrow boys’, from his Man of the Year series, sheds light on overlooked and under-valued livelihood in his local community, where marginalisation of identity, status and station of life underlines the place for social responsibility and contributions.

For Adekunle, navigating between states of solitude and tranquility allows him to explore his past mental health ordeal through his expressively figurative works.

Adekunle’s painting, ‘Wild Card, an ode to Jones’ extol the quiet beauty and resilience beyond the tentacles of human fragility and conditions, navigating the realm between philautic and introspection.

Through a non-traditional approach, Bamidele experiments with mediums and materials through the appropriation of daily news prints and Ankara fabrics.

The use of these peculiar mediums informs his works, allowing him to make commentary regarding themes of identity, religion, and politics.

Ojebiyi’s ‘Passing the Touch’ explores age-long domestic tiers, cultural preservations, and heritage, through community customs and values, all of which reconnects the past with the present, through a reflective, nostalgic and restorative context.

Ojebiyi highlights inter-generational African hair-styling traditions, from ancient braiding, weaving and other styling techniques, to some specific cultural identity.

For Ojebiyi, exploring these layered illusions of mutilated aged-photos contributes to the emotional depth characteristic of his works.

Ogunade works engages with themes of memory, culture, and identity, and the illusion of forgotten moments, inviting viewers to reflect on the relevance of the past to the present.

His paintings evoke nostalgic experience reminiscent of quiet evenings spent in reflection. One of the figures in his painting embodies a moment of pause, drawing viewers to connect with their own memories and experiences.

Adusu’s work ‘Chest Out’, a painting rendered with acrylic and modelling paste which conveys a powerful message of speaking out in the face of fear, repression, injustice and wanton oppression.

Odogwu sculpt forms and meaning, with keen focus on the malleable existence of things and of self-percept. Odogwu’s work, Self-Love revel in the notion of the lure and strength that emerges from self-knowledge, adaptability and acceptance.

‘Boom’, Obasi further notes, “is a collective narrative that navigates the complexities of our rapidly changing world, presenting a timely reflection, inspiration and connection to unending states of continuity and adaptability.”

