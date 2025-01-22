At Alex Galleries, King Jaja Of Opobo Comes Alive On Cookey’s Canvas

Share

For over a century, the legend of King Jaja and his resistance to British rule in the Niger Delta has been neglected as a subject of artistic inquiry.

A debut solo exhibition by Nigerian mixed-media artist, Ibim Cookey, whose practice delves into the intersections of art, architecture, and cultural commentary, examines King Jaja’s rise from slave to a king, and to a hero, capturing key moments in his life and legacy, opened last Saturday a Alexis Galleries, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Known for his hyperrealist drawings and his ability to evoke striking portraits and lush, verdant compositions, Cookey’s new paintings presents a dramatic turn to historical narrative paintings premised on the life and reign of King Jaja (1821–1891), the founder and first king (amanyanabo) of the Opobo Kingdom in the present-day Rivers State and Akwa Ibom State of Nigeria.

Hosted by Alexis Galleries, the exhibition, titled ‘King Jaja’, and features 11 works – ‘King Jaja’s Bell’ – 45.7cm x 44.7cm, ‘King Jaja’s Throne’ – 47.8cm x 53cm, ‘Uru’ – 60.2cm x 88.2cm, Jaja Is Lost – 92.1cm x 109.7cm,‘The Waterside Economy’ – 92cm x 118.8cm, The Deposed Jaja – 88.3cm x 121.7cm, ‘Boat Regatta’ – 91.2cm x 122.4cm, Mr Ozurumba – 103.6cm x 133.8cm, The King’s Story Board – 62.1cm x 91.9cm, ‘The Civil War’ – 104.9cm x 150cm, and The New Order – 60.3cm x 89.3cm.

Founder and Director of Alex Galleries, Patty Chidiac-Mastrogiannis, stated that the exhibition, which will run till Saturday, February 1, 2025, was the first of its kind to explore in depth the life and times of King Jaja of Opobo of the Niger Delta, which had been neglected as a subject of artist enquiry.

“Using his talents as a skilled draftsman and his great flair for rich, lush and floral compositions, Cookey’s paintings is an important addition to recent cultural discourse and renewed interest in portraiture, the importance of representation and visibility politics.

“It is with great pleasure that I invite you to experience Cookey’s paintings as a key part of Nigeria’s foundation as a country.

Cookey’s keen eye for painterly details and his regard for modern Nigeria history is apparent throughout the eleven paintings he has created for the King Jaja exhibition at our Lagos galleries,” Chidiac-Mastrogiannis stated.

Sabo Kpade, curator of the exhibition, underscored the significance of the exhibition, noting that “at the Berlin Conference of 1884, European nations designated Nigeria as British territory.

In Opobo (River State, South South Nigeria), King Jaja refused and insisted on taxing British traders. Deposed in 1887, King Jaja was jailed in Ghana and exiled to the United Kingdom.

“Cookey’s compositions capture key events in King Jaja’s armed resistance and in Nigeria’s modern history “This new body of work features lush, lively colours — from bright teals and blacks to luminous yellows, whites and luxuriant greens — where Cookey’s painterly approach reimagines King Jaja’s reign, downfall and legacy in a singular fashion.”

He noted that through paintings and a sculptural installation in Alexis Galleries, Cookey examines the social, political and cultural heritage of Opobo, in relation to British expansionism and the independence of African nation states in the 19th century.

“Also in the exhibition is a new installation ‘Iria House’ (2024), an extension of Cookey’s fascination with sculptural and architectural forms that are unique to Opobo heritage and culture.

In this work, the artist explores the ancient initiation ceremony undergone by Niger Delta women and typically conducted in a dedicated enclave made, in part, with a constellation of George textiles which is synonymous with Opobo culture.

Cookey’s installation is a tribute to Niger Delta women, and an artistic inquiry into modern ideas on individualism and womanhood.”

Cookey is a Nigerian mixed-media artist whose practice delves into the intersections of art, architecture, and cultural commentary.

Born in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, he earned a Bachelor’s degree in Architecture from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, a foundation that informs his multidisciplinary approach to visual storytelling.

Over the years, Cookey has garnered significant recognition for his artistic contributions.

Notable among his accolades are the Nigerian Hype Awards’ Most Artistic Personality and a Special Recognition Award from the Nigerian Festival of Awards, both underscoring his innovative vision and creative excellence.

Cookey’s work has resonated across borders, featuring prominently in international exhibitions. Recent highlights include Art Basel Miami under Fabrik Gallery, Context Art Miami in the United States, and the Athenaeum Hotel’s Colors of Resilience in Athens, Greece.

His participation in London’s Disrupt Space Gallery exhibition at St. James Market Pavilion (2024) and a phenomenal showcase of his works at the West ham Olympic Stadium in United Kingdom, marks yet another milestone, further affirming his presence in the global contemporary art scene.

Locally, Cookey has been an integral part of Nigeria’s evolving art ecosystem from being under the mentorship of Renowned Nigerian Artist and Architect Demas Nwoko through a residency at New culture design studios to exhibiting in spaces such as Alexis Gallery, Gallery at the Landmark, Delaroke Art Gallery and contributing to significant cultural dialogues through group and solo showcases.

With a practice that bridges local narratives and international relevance, Cookey continues to inspire through thought-provoking works that challenge perspectives and celebrate the vibrancy of Nigerian art.

Cookey expressed gratitude to the Alexis Galleries for hosting the exhibition, noting that, “this journey has been a remarkable celebration of culture, history, and art, and it would not have been possible without the incredible support I received.

“To the visionary curator, Sabo Kpade, your dedication and insight brought this exhibition to life in ways that exceeded my imagination.

To Alexis Galleries and their team, thank you for providing the platform, energy, and expertise to make this show a reality.

“I extend my sincere appreciation to all the patrons, art lovers, friends, and family and my wonderful assistant who also is an artist, for his unwavering support in this creative process.

To everyone who attended both the private and public viewings. Your engagement, encouragement, and thoughtful reflections have deeply inspired me and reaffirmed the power of art to connect us all.

This exhibition is a tribute to resilience, history, and identity, and I feel honored to share it with you. Thank you for being part of this milestone and for celebrating this journey with me.”

According to Chidiac-Mastrogiannis, sponsors of the exhibition include: News Central, Artcafe by Alexis Galleries, Macallan, MIKANO International Limited, Coca Cola, DIGI MILLENNIALS, Tiger, Aina Blankson Global, Haier Thermocool, Shoedinho Arts & Graphics, COBRANET, Schweppes, Champ Gallery and The Guardian.

