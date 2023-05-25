At A Farewell Session, Sanwo-olu Dissolves Cabinet Ahead Of May 29

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo- Olu, has announced the dissolution of his cabinet in preparation for the swearing-in ceremony on May 29, marking the start of the second term administration of Sanwo-Olu/Hamzat in the state. Aside from the cabinet members, his Assistants including Senior Special Assistants, Special Assistants, Personal Assistants, Technical Assistants, Personal Aides and others were also expected to leave office and handover all government belongings in their care to the most senior civil servant in the Ministry, Department and Agency (MDAs).

Sanwo-Olu’s decision, meanwhile, did not affect government appointees whose tenures were yet to expire as guided by relevant laws of their establishments. The Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, made the announcement on Wednesday through a circular with No. 046, and released to newsmen in the state. According to the circular, it is hereby notified for general information that, Mr. Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, has directed that Political Appointees, specifically, Commissioners, Special Advisers (Cabinet and Non-Cabinet), all Assistants (Senior Special Assistants, Special Assistants, Personal Assistants, Technical Assistants, Personal Aides etc be notified of the end of term of their appointments, with effect from the close of work on Friday, 26th May, 2023.