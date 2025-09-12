At 60: UNILAG Faculty Of Arts Set To Launch N500m Endowment Trust Fund

The stage is set for the 60th anniversary and N500 million Endowment Trust Fund raising of Faculty of Arts, University of Lagos (UNILAG), which will be chaired by High Chief ‘Tunde Fanimokun, the Agba Akin of Lagos, and former Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, as Special Guest of Honour.

The endowment fund raising, which is part of the weeklong activities lined up to commemorate the anniversary, according to the Chairman, Central Planning Committee Faculty of Arts @ 60 University of Lagos, Hon. Francis Shonubi, would take place on October 25, during the Gala Night & Award Dinner, billed for the Conference Hall, Protea by Marriott Select Hotel, Alausa, Ikeja.

The N500 Endowment Trust Fund of the Faculty, known as “The Home of Letters,” is aimed at supporting faculty students with special needs, implement the “Light Up Arts Complex” initiative (an alternative solar power solution), fund research and learning innovations, sponsor scholarships for indigent students of the faculty; and support other strategic faculty development goals.

The anniversary, being organised by the Faculty of Arts Alumni Association, has the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Folasade Ogunsola as the Chief Host; Dean, Faculty of Arts, Prof Akanbi Mudasiru Ilupeju as Host; His Royal Majesty, Oba Abdulsemiu Orimadegun Kasali, The Emugoriade I, Adeboreuwa of Igbogbo Kingdom, Lagos as Royal Father of the Day; and Hon. Kafilat Moyosore Ogbara, Member, House of Representatives, representing Ketu Federal Constituency, Lagos as the Mother of the Day.