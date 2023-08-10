At 60, Bamidele Restates Commitment To Service

ADEWUMI ADEMIJU reports on the recent the 60th birthday celebration by Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, at which the lawmaker representing Ekiti Central Senatorial District, reassured of his commitment to nation- building

Ekiti State was agog recently, when the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, marked his 60th birthday. The event which saw his colleagues, political associates and well-wishers, storming Ekiti in their numbers, had a number of activities, including a book launch in Abuja, the nation’s capital and night of praise at which renowned gospel singers held life performance to glorify God for the lawmaker’s life.

Interestingly, the fact that Bamidele is fast emerging as a politician with potent whims in Nigeria made the celebration unique in many ways. That necessitated the reason why the event attracted so much panache, pageantry and elegance. Bamidele’s contributions to national growth and his pinnacle in national politics were applauded.

This featured prominently in the congratulatory messages from eminent Nigerians, including President Bola Tinubu; President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio; the governor of his home state, Biodun Oyebanji; Ekiti State deputy governor, Chief Monisade Afuye; former Governor Kayode Fayemi, colleagues in the Senate, diplomatic corps, the clergy and admirers. The celebration, which kick-started with a book launch in Abuja was followed up by a marathon praise and worship service in Ekiti and thanksgiving in Lagos, attracted the high and mighty from all walks of life.

The array of musicians gathered at the palatial Obafemi Awolowo Civic and Convention Centre in Ado- Ekiti, the Ekiti State Capital for the Night of Praise rendered unbroken 24 hours of praises and worship to God. As expected, the event also provided the senator representing Ekiti Central the opportunity to render account of his stewardship to his people as well as to give glory to God for sparing him from the throes of death over the traumatizing event of June 1, 2018, when he was hit by stray bullets during a political rally.

Most significantly, he perceived the celebration as an opportunity for him to keep his constituents abreast of the national politics, especially defending and promoting the administration of President Tinubu and the Akpabio-led Senate. The Senate Leader didn’t mince words in his defence of President Tinubu’s government over the fuel subsidy removal and his choice of ministerial nominees.

The lawmaker said the Senate is desirous and keen about ensuring that those holding pivotal positions under Tinubu’s presidency are those with capacities to deliver. His words: “We will partner Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to deliver on his promises to Nigerians. We are determined to ensure that all the three arms of government, particularly the judiciary are put on a good footing to be able to deliver justice without fear or favour.

We are determined to ensure that the right people are brought on board”. On the controversy over removal of the fuel subsidy, which some Nigerians regarded as painful and agonizing, especially the associated economic hardship, Bamidele assured that the Federal Government will soon roll out social investment programmes to alleviate the sufferings of the masses. The Federal Government will put palliatives in place to help the poorest of the poor.

There is also another category of palliatives that will be rolled out for civil servants apart from the promised salary increment that will be done across states and at the federal level. “The subsidy removal is very significant because the Federal Government will be able to save a lot of money to do infrastructure and make all Nigerians happy. That was the intention of President Tinubu about the removal. He knew what Nigerians are passing through and efforts are underway to cushion the effects of this removal,” he said.

Spiritual dimension

The staging of a programme christened: “24 Hours Marathon Praise and Worship Service,” which began 7.am and lasted till 7.am of the next day, brought a spiritual dimension to the event. Top-rated gospel singers, who performed at the carnival-like event include Tope Alabi, Yinka Alaseyori, Aduke Gold, Es- ther Igbekele and Bj Sax among others. Bamidele’s supporters across the state and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), led by Governor Oyebanji; his wife, Dr. Olayemi and Ekiti APC chairman, Paul Omotoso, among others, defied the downpour to participate in the programme.

The praises didn’t stop at that; another thanksgiving service was held at the Babanboni Anglican Church, Iyin Ekiti. Bamidele in company of his wife, Yemi- si, appreciated God for sparing his life to celebrate his 60th birthday. He described the gesture as uncommon favour, having a retrospect of what he passed through in his tortuous and bumpy political journey. He recalled how the Biblical Joseph God favoured him for political positions through Tinubu’s instrumentality in Lagos despite being from Ekiti State.

He remembered with nostalgic feelings how he got reelected as a member of the House of Representatives and now a two-term member of the Senate. He believed all these were made possible by divine providence. In an emotion laden tone, he recalled how God rescued him from the verge of death on June 1, 2018. He succinctly described the day as his worst political experience as his stomach was riddled with bullets in the middle of the crowd during an accidental shooting within the precinct of the APC secretariat in Ado Ekiti.

It was a time he served as the Director General of the campaign organization that spearheaded the re-election of Governor Fayemi. “I thank God for my life. I saw death face to face, but God rescued me. If I had a better opportunity to thank God more than this, I will surely do. He delivered me by divine miracle. He is a marvelous moving God,” Bamidele said.

In his short exhortation titled: “Out of your faithfulness,” the Vicar in Charge of All Saints’ Anglican Church, Iyin Ekiti, Ven. Zaccheus Ibitoye, described the marathon praise service as the first of its kind in Ekiti. The cleric branded the politician as a robustly unique, dependable and descent politician, who loathes politics of bitterness and do-or-die. The Vicar added that Bamidele enjoys tremendous favour from God because he has served humanity in the most rewarding fashion as a commissioner and member of the National Assembly.

“We could all remember when he was shot few years back, whether through targeted or strayed bullet, but God protected him. He didn’t die because God proclaimed that it wasn’t yet time. I am happy for your life. Senator Bamidele is a special breed of politician, who will not pledge what he will not do. I want to charge you to continue to hang your faith in God. He has been protecting you. You are still going higher and higher, you are unstoppable. “I plead with politicians to play this politics neatly.

Some of you used to eliminate people because of ambition. Senator Bamidele doesn’t belong to that group. He is a descent politician. Let us learn how to wait upon God. All of us can’t be Senators or Governors, but we can all be children of God.” The cleric, who veered off the spiritual radar to discuss some policies of the Tinubu administration, assured Nigerians that they will render good stories at the end despite the removal of the fuel subsidy. He said: “Let us be patient and pray for our leaders.

All the presidential candidates promised that they will remove the fuel subsidy and one of them won and removed it. We should all be expecting it. Let us be patient with the Federal Government. We will have a good story to tell for our coming children. This stage and difficulties shall pass away.”

Accounts of stewardship

At the thanksgiving in Iyin Ekiti, Bamidele, to the consternation of the congregation that gathered at the Babanboni Anglican Church, revealed that he had empowered over 20,000 indigenes of his constituency in the last four years as a federal lawmaker. He added that the beneficiaries spread across various strata. He said he had given jobs to over 100 graduates and empowered countless of Ekiti citizens with skills ranging from poultry, piggery, baking, confectionaries and soap making.

According to him, these were conceptualized to reduce poverty in his senatorial district. “I have also attracted a University of Medical Science to Iyin Ekiti and the campus of a Law School to Ilawe Ekiti. The Federal Government will soon begin work on them. If you go round Ekiti Central Senatorial District, I have sunk boreholes to supply potable water to our people across the five councils. This has reduced water scarcity, boosted access to good water and reduced incidences of water borne diseases.

“During my time as a member of the House of Representatives between 2011 and 2015, representing Ado/Irepodun/Ifelodun Federal Constituency, I attracted 89 projects like libraries, health centres and ICT centres, among others to my constituency. I have never disappointed my people and I remain steadfast with this philosophy.”

Trust-building exploit

The event further reinforced the strength of the political cord between Governor Oyebanji and Senator Bamidele. Despite his busy and arduous schedules, the governor exhibited enormous respect for the politician by attending all the programmes held in Abuja, Ekiti and Lagos in Bamidele’s honour. It was a trust building event for the two highly influential politicians, who command large followership in Ekiti.

The governor’s actions helped in dispelling the scurrilous impression and invidious thinking in some quarters that Bamidele was warning up for governorship in 2026, when Oyebanji is expected to run for a second term. Oyebanji, at the occasion said: “The two of us are first and foremost friends and brothers. We believe in God as the sole determinant of the future and we are also highly experienced politicians, who have committed our political future in the hands of God.

So, stop speculating about any war between us. “God is the Alpha and Omega of human beings, He does things at his own will. God is the decider of our fate. I want to tell you clearly that nothing can separate me from Senator Bamidele. We have built a strong relationship over the years, so politics can’t separate us.”

Bamidele, in his response, said: “I will make sure that I join Governor Oyebanji to improve the wellbeing of Ekiti in terms of road construction and facilitating federal projects to Ekiti. This is what we owe Ekiti and we shall achieve it.”

Rededication of self

The senator, at all the events, sounded reassuring in his avowed resolution to partner all the critical stakeholders in the project Nigeria in order to rescue the people from their parlous conditions. Bamidele said he will not see his closeness to President Tinubu, Senator Akpabio and Governor Oyebanji as a means for personal aggrandizement, but for the good of the generality of the people.

“In my senatorial district alone, a total of N2 billion was budgeted in the 2023 Appropriation Law for the rehabilitation of federal roads to make them motorable and reduce hardship on them. I am passionate about bringing federal presence to my people. I am committed about giving my people the deserved dividends of democracy; that is the essence of leadership.

“I had taken stock of the quantum of works I had been able to do in my first term as a senator. I know that I will do more for my people now that I am occupying a more respectable and influential position in the Senate.”